Talkhouse Encore Announces New Distributor Partnership

NEW YORK— Talkhouse Encore, a line of refreshing, authentic and fruit-forward spirits-based canned seltzers, announces its ongoing partnership with New York-based distributor, LNJ Brands. Talkhouse Encore aims to continue the legacy of the iconic Hamptons music venue, Stephen Talkhouse by offering a high-quality experience that captures the essence of the original establishment.

LNJ has been distributing Talkhouse Encore’s products in New York since November 2023. This expansion of their initial agreement gives Talkhouse Encore a thoughtful, NY-based and like-minded partner to further the brand’s goal to expand its retail presence and brand visibility.

Licensees who would like to become an LNJ customer and access Talkhouse Encore’s portfolio of high-quality, spirits-based canned seltzers crafted with real spirits and premium ingredients can visit lnjbrands.com/contact-us.

“After speaking with several distributors, we decided that LNJ Brands was the right partner for us,” said Ruby Honerkamp, Founder of Talkhouse Encore. “Their team not only consists of experienced sales representatives with authentic relationships, but is also a family-owned and operated business. We felt there was a great synergy and connection.”

“It has been a pleasure working with Talkhouse Encore,” said Billy Regan, Vice President of LNJ Brands Wines and Spirits. “Ruby and her team have done everything correctly to gain share in the space. We look forward to continuing to grow together in 2024 and beyond.”

About Talkhouse Encore

Talkhouse Encore is a line of refreshing, authentic and fruit-forward spirits-based canned seltzers inspired by the iconic Hamptons venue, Stephen Talkhouse. Founded by Ruby Honerkamp, whose family founded and manages Stephen Talkhouse, Talkhouse Encore captures the essence of the iconic Hamptons venue and tastes just like what you would order at the bar. The fruit-forward line comes in five flavors, is gluten-free and made with real spirits, fruit juice, and premium ingredients. Each flavor has no added sugar or artificial flavoring, offering a lighter alternative with authentic taste and fewer calories.

About LNJ Brands

LNJ Brands in New York is a family run organization, established in 2013 in Farmingdale, NY. The members bring over 100 years of rich experience in importing, distribution and marketing of wine & spirits products. In the following years of the formation of LNJ, it has rapidly expanded its portfolio, and established distribution all over the State of New York.

For More Information:

https://www.talkencore.com/