Tequila Corrido Welcomes Jesus A. Martinez as Texas Market Manager

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Tequila Corrido is proud to announce the hire of Jesus A. Martinez as Texas Market Manager, affirming the company’s commitment to growth in the Lone Star State in 2024. Based out of Houston, Martinez brings to Tequila Corrido a deep knowledge of Texas’ three-tier regulatory system and his own strong relationships with distributors and retailers. Martinez is already playing a key role in the brand’s visibility and sales growth in Texas. He’s added on and off-premise accounts, and secured spring menu placements at bars and restaurants, creating new opportunities for Texans to encounter Tequila Corrido.

Martinez brings to Tequila Corrido nine years of distributor experience, most recently as On-Premise Manager for Constellation Brands’ Beer Division, with a focus on the Latino market. He gained further expertise in multicultural marketing outside the liquor industry, while managing a $2.5 million budget. Martinez began his career with Republic National Distributing Company where he excelled in a number of roles, including education and engagement programs supporting RNDC’s portfolio of agave spirits. A graduate of the University of Guadalajara, Martinez earned both a BS and MS in Biology. His knowledge and respect for the tequila industry make his move to Tequila Corrido an ideal opportunity: “I fell in love with this brand! The story, the process, la familia… It seriously motivates me knowing that I’m possibly the first person to introduce Tequila Corrido to a potential new and loyal fan,” Martinez shares.

“Texas is a top priority for Tequila Corrido. Last year, spirits outsold beer and wine there for the first time, and tequila was the spirit of choice. This is an exciting trend. As a young brand it is crucial we build a powerhouse sales team in Texas, and with Jesus joining industry veteran Bill Griffin we are doing that. Latino, bilingual, passionate about tequila, I expect great growth in Texas and beyond,” says Tequila Corrido Partner/CEO Tony Boyle.

Tequila Corrido is distributed by Favorite Brands in Texas.

About Tequila Corrido

Tequila Corrido is a premium, award-winning tequila, made of mature, Blue Weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico (NOM 1412,) headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero-Mena oversees Tequila Corrido’s production of Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and a limited release Overproof. Named for the folk songs known as corridos, each recycled-glass bottle is adorned with a leather bound guitar pick- a nod to the music and culture that inspires every sip.

For More Information:

