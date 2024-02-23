Teremana Tequila Teams Up With Texas Rangers as Official Premium Tequila Partner

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Teremana Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has become the official premium tequila partner of the Texas Rangers, starting this season at Globe Life Field.

The multi-year partnership comes as a result of the shared values across both brands, emphasizing hard work, community, positive energy, and creating genuine impact on and off the field. It is also an extension of Teremana Tequila’s significant partnership with Texas Live! – Texas’ premier entertainment center.

Fans watching the Rangers will have many opportunities to enjoy Teremana on each game day inside or outside the stadium, including at the Teremana Terrace located in centerfield inside Globe Life Field, at Texas Live!, and through the traveling Mana Mobile. Fans are encouraged to Share the Mana and show their passion and support for the Texas Rangers by raising a Teremana Toast with the People’s Margarita, made with Teremana Blanco, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave nectar.

“We take great pride in knowing that fans will be able to enjoy Teremana while watching the Rangers this season and for many seasons to come,” says Teremana Tequila CEO Richard Black. “The Rangers are a team that shares our values, which is why the partnership is such an important one for us. They put in the work and are all about sharing mana with fans and their wider community by bringing good energy and bringing people together. We all look forward to raising many Teremana Toasts together. Salud!”

As part of the collaboration, Teremana will also be the presenting partner for the Rangers Viva Tejas event series that celebrates Hispanic culture in Texas and brings fans together throughout the season. It takes place one Saturday each month at the North Plaza and CBD Kratom Backyard located next to Globe Life Field.

“The Texas Rangers could not be happier to have Teremana join our lineup as the team’s Official Premium Tequila — a brand focused on delivering delicious flavor and even better energy,” said Chad Wynn, Vice President of Business Partnerships for the Texas Rangers. “With this partnership, fans will soon taste an exclusive array of thoughtfully crafted cocktails available throughout Globe Life Field, including the centerfield Teremana Terrace, which will offer fans a fun and unique game day experience that unites both our brands.”

Teremana Tequila is available in liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the US, Mexico and Canada, and for delivery online.

About Teremana Tequila



Teremana is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. It is crafted at Destilería Teremana De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions – a Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo – Teremana is crafted from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow-roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Teremana loosely translates as ‘spirit of the earth,’ from the Latin word ‘terra,’ meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana,’ meaning spirit. Teremana’s vision is to Share the Mana with the world by bringing good energy, bringing people together, and doing the right thing.

About Texas Rangers Baseball Club



The Texas Rangers baseball club are the reigning World Series Champions after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 Fall Classic. It is the franchise’s first World Series title. In 2022, the Rangers celebrated their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to post-season play nine times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series 2010, 2011, and 2023.

In 2020, the Rangers opened the beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team’s home, but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billion facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year.

The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

