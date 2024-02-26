The Busker Irish Whiskey Unveils Small Batch Single Pot Still Expression

The Busker Irish Whiskey, renowned for its innovative approach to crafting exceptional Irish whiskey, is proud to announce the launch of its latest addition to the family: The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still. This release marks a significant milestone for the brand, as it unveils its very first small batch offering, expertly crafted to showcase the pinnacle of single-pot whiskey distilling.

“It’s with great excitement and pride that we reveal today The Busker Small Batch whiskey,” says the Master Blender team. “An exquisite example of single-pot whiskey perfection! Lavishly opulent flavors with a full-bodied and bold structure, powerful yet well-rounded. Selected at our discretion, the whiskey is matured in first-fill bourbon casks and then expertly finished in Oloroso sherry European oak butts..”

Bottled at 46.3% ABV, this small batch offering is double-aged in Bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks at the Royal Oak Distillery. The limited edition whiskey showcases aromatic complexity with leathery tobacco notes, soft lingering spice, and sumptuous autumnal fruits – figs, sultanas, prunes, and damsons, bound together with exquisite caramelized balsamic tones. Resinous notes of distinguished oak and fragrant sandalwood create an elegant, smooth finish.

The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still received top honors ahead of its release. It won a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a testament to its exceptional quality. It also scored an impressive 93 points and a “Great Value” award from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, highlighting its great taste and affordability, and a Silver Medal at the World Whiskies Awards. This whiskey is sure to impress both whiskey connoisseurs and newcomers with its unique flavor, blending tradition and modern appeal. It’s a standout in the world of fine spirits.

The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still is only the first of The Busker’s Small Batch releases and will soon be available for purchase at select retailers and through the brand’s online store at $49.99 for a 700ml bottle.

About The Busker Irish Whiskey

The Busker is a “new to world” Irish Whiskey that is born out of modern Ireland, where the contemporary and bold meet at the crossroads of tradition. The Busker is produced at the Royal Oak Distillery, in County Carlow, Ireland, located on an 18th-century estate in Ireland’s Ancient East region. It is the only distillery in Ireland that offers all three classic Irish styles of whiskey – Single Grain (awarded a Gold Medal by the International Spirits Challenge and 92 points by Wine Enthusiast), Single Malt, (awarded the 2020 Platinum Medal, Best Irish Whiskey by the L.A. Spirits Awards, and a Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition), and Single Pot Still (awarded a Double Gold Medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition), which make The Busker Single Collection. The Busker portfolio also includes The Busker Blend which is a beautiful blend of The Single Collection and was awarded a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and also scored an impressive 94 points from Wine Enthusiast. Additionally, the producer has released a limited edition The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still. The Busker Irish Whiskey uses different casks during the maturation process of their whiskeys including Bourbon casks, Sherry casks, and Marsala casks.

