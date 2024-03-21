The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey introduces Barman’s Code

It’s the best of both worlds. Award-winning Irish whiskey from Northern Ireland and a touch of sweet Marsala wine from Sicily come together in Barman’s Code, the first in a series of limited-edition offerings from The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey. Aged ten years and finished in Marsala wine barrels, The Quiet Man Barman’s Code Irish Whiskey is bottled at 86 proof (43% ABV) and will be available to consumers across the globe at a suggested retail price of $54.99 per 700-ml bottle.

The Marsala wine barrels used to create Barman’s Code impart a hint of fruity sweetness to the 10-year-old single-malt Irish whiskey. The result is a flavor profile which features a nose of candied fruits and honey; subtle notes of spice and cherry on the palate; and a sweet, fruity finish with a touch of heat.

“We know consumers are looking for special, one-of-a-kind expressions in the whiskey space, and that is exactly what we intend to deliver with this new series – extra-aged, single-malt Irish whiskey finished in unique secondary barrels,” said Allison O’Brien, brand manager for Luxco’s Irish Portfolio. “This is our very first Quiet Man variant where we’ve increased the proof from 80 to 86 for a full-bodied, robust flavor profile. We know what we have here is really special.”

Barman’s Code pays homage to John Mulgrew, a career bartender in Belfast and the father of The Quiet Man founder Ciaran Mulgrew. The elder Mulgrew’s nickname was ‘The Quiet Man’ because of his uncanny ability to listen to patrons and keep their secrets. After 50 years behind the bar, he always stayed true to the ‘barman’s code’ and told no tales.

The Quiet Man Barman’s Code Irish Whiskey is produced in small batches (1,500, 6-in cases) and bottled in Northern Ireland. To find a bottle or learn more, visit TheQuietManIrishWhiskey.com.

About Luxco®

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco® is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP® Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers®, home of Ezra Brooks®, Rebel®, Blood Oath®, David Nicholson® and Daviess County®; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery®, maker of Yellowstone® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case® Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch® Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor®, Exotico® and Dos Primos®; and Ross & Squibb® Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union® Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope® Bourbon, Everclear® Grain Alcohol, Pearl® Vodka, Saint Brendan’s® Irish Cream, The Quiet Man™ Irish Whiskey, Green Hat® Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.