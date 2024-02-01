Thunder Bitch Canadian Whisky Liqueur Launches in the U.S.

Irreverent Spicy Spirit Joins Zamora Company USA’s Growing Portfolio

DALLAS, Texas – Combining premium Canadian whisky, cinnamon, and chili, Thunder Bitch will make its U.S. debut next month at Guy Fieri’s annual Flavortown Tailgate party during big game Sunday in Las Vegas, February 11.

Thunder Bitch traces its origins back 150 years to Thunder Bay, Ontario, on the U.S. Canadian border where Canadian whisky was often smuggled across Lake Superior during Prohibition. To help combat the practice, U.S. border control employed specially trained female dogs, or “bitches,” to sniff out and detect the contraband whisky. But smugglers got wise and began to hide the whisky in stacks of cinnamon and chili, which in turn inspired a new spirit, blending that whisky with the cinnamon and chili. The new product was aptly called Thunder Bitch, named after Thunder Bay and in honor of those friendly hard-working canines.

“The name says it all. Thunder Bitch is truly a unique, fun, and intense experience. It’s powerfully spicy, yet also sweet and soft which makes it a fantastic shot, served very cold,” says Matt Appleby, CEO of Dallas-based Zamora Company. “It’s a drink for everyone who enjoys celebrating and having a good time, and I can’t think of a better occasion to introduce it than at Guy Fieri’s massive Flavortown Tailgate party in Vegas!”

More than 15,000 fans are expected to attend the free Flavortown tailgate. The event, produced by Medium Rare, is part food festival, part music festival, featuring Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives restaurant pop-ups, Guy’s custom culinary creations, cocktails, activities and games, and main stage performances by DIPLO and Dustin Lynch. For more information, visit GuysFlavortownTailgate.com.

Thunder Bitch (60 proof, SRP $17.99) is packaged in an eye-catching bottle with thunderous lightning bolt imagery on the label. The spirit is characterized by its soft clean aroma of natural cinnamon with vanilla notes that provide complexity and a whiskey base. The taste is spicy but well balanced with the sweetness and texture of cinnamon. After its debut in Las Vegas, the product will roll out across the U.S. over the coming months.

# # #

About Zamora Company USA:

In addition to Thunder Bitch, Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, manages sales, distribution, execution, and marketing of the following brands: Licor 43, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, Fercullen Irish Whiskey, Martin Miller’s Gin, Lolea Sangria, San Cosme Mezcal, Villa Massa Limoncello, Amaretto, and Vermouth, plus Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades. The company also recently announced it is investing with football great Dak Prescott in a new tequila brand called Tequila VOLTEO. For more information, please visit zamoracompany.com/usa.

For More Information:

https://thunderbitchwhisky.com/en/