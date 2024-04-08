Tilden Welcomes Industry Veteran Kate Palmer as Vice President of Sales

BOSTON, Mass. & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Tilden, the premium non-alcoholic cocktail brand, announces the appointment of Kate Palmer as Vice President of Sales. As a beverage, alcohol, and hospitality industry veteran with more than 25 years’ experience, Palmer brings a wealth of expertise to Tilden.

In her new role, Palmer will facilitate Tilden’s expansion into key markets, grow the sales team, and further introduce Tilden to the growing wave of consumers looking for exceptional non-alcoholic options.

Previously, Palmer founded and ran Hearts + Tales Beverage Co., a brand incubator for spirits and cocktails products entering the market. Recognizing an uptick in alcohol consumption and anxiety during the height of the pandemic, she sought out alcohol-free brands to bolster the Hearts + Tales portfolio. Prior, she served as the Vice President of Craft Spirits at Horizon Beverage Group, overseeing all new artisanal brands entering the company while running the sales division, Origin Beverage Co.

Palmer began her professional career in Boston, Massachusetts, running sales routes for multiple distributors in the region before joining The Cooper Spirits Company and launching the now ubiquitous St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur.

“We knew we needed an experienced and dedicated sales leader to get our award-winning cocktails into the right hands”, said Vanessa Royle, Co-Founder and CEO of Tilden. “Kate’s experience working with distributors, selling into both on-premise and off-premise, and launching and running her own company makes her the perfect fit for our team.We’re thrilled to work alongside her as we take Tilden to the next level.”

Palmer’s experience across beverage, spirits, and distribution gives her a unique perspective on the burgeoning non-alcoholic market and the opportunity at stake.

“As a recovering entrepreneur and passionate brand builder, I’m eager to apply my industry experience towards making Tilden into the leading ready-to-drink non-alcoholic brand in the market today,” shared Palmer.

Tilden launched its first two flavor expressions, Lacewing and Tandem, in early 2023. Both ready-to-drink cocktails are made of natural, plant-based ingredients. They intentionally contain no mind-altering adaptogens or preservatives, and no added sugar. Poured from 750mL glass bottles and 200mL flasks, Tilden’s cocktails are social beverages intended to be served over ice and garnished before sipping and savoring amongst friends.

Tilden is a premium, non-alcoholic cocktail brand on a mission to rewrite our expectations for social gatherings. Co-founders Vanessa Royle and Mariah Wood spent two years, while at Harvard Business School, bringing the elements of a social beverage to the ideal booze-free drink. Tilden launched its first two flavor expressions in early 2023 and has already racked up industry awards including Best In Show – NA Cocktail at the L.A. Spirits Awards 2023 and Platinum at the World Alcohol Free Awards. They currently sell online at drinktilden.com, and in 120+ bars, restaurants, and retailers across the U.S.

