Togronis Extends Lineup With a Mezcal Negroni & Boulevardier

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Ready to drink cocktail brand Togronis, specializing in Negroni and Negroni variations, announces a line extension with the launch of two new varieties, Mezcal Negroni and Boulevardier. Both additions will be immediately available through Togronis’ distribution network, first in California and then subsequently throughout other states.

Togronis have sourced an Artisanal mezcal for their Mezcal Negroni from a fifth-generation mezcalero & his family from Santiago Matalán. They have also sourced a high proof bourbon whiskey from the midwest for their Boulevardier. Both cocktails feature specially imported Italian Sweet Vermouth, and an Aperitivo Red Bitter that’s custom made in partnership with Scrappy’s Bitters.

“Our strategy is to bring innovation to RTD cocktails. We believe in specialization and premiumization” said Togronis founder Vincent Jacobbi.

https://www.togronis.com/