Tonino Lamborghini Fuses Mexican Tradition And Italian Luxury With Ultra-Premium Tequila Line

Embracing the shared cultural heritage of Mexico and Italy, the iconic brand introduces a unique tequila range that honors family, deep-rooted traditions, and the art of hospitality.

Tonino Lamborghini is set to launch an ultra-premium tequila range at the end of January 2024. This innovative venture features Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo expressions.

WSWA Access Live, January 30th, 2024

Marking a milestone in the spirits industry, Tonino Lamborghini’s new tequila range symbolizes a marriage of Mexican tradition and innovation with Italian style and taste. The tequila is crafted with a blend of lowland and highland agave, cooked using traditional horno and modern autoclave methods, and aged in American whiskey barrels. This process echoes both cultures’ deep-rooted artistry, familial traditions, and commitment to extraordinary experiences.

Karen Cuadra Triplett, project team leader, reflects on this cultural synergy: “Our new tequila is more than just a premium spirit; it’s a bridge between the rich, family-oriented cultures of Mexico and Italy. We’re inviting enthusiasts and newcomers alike to savor a taste transcending borders, celebrating the heritage of exceptional craftsmanship and the warmth of hospitality in every sip. It’s a fitting tribute to the legacy of Tonino Lamborghini, where luxury meets tradition.”

About Tonino Lamborghini:

For over forty years, Tonino Lamborghini has stood as a symbol of Italian luxury, known for its elegance, distinction, and prestige. The brand is rooted in a rich family history and is committed to quality, design, and entrepreneurial innovation. Launching its tequila range extends this philosophy, transforming everyday experiences into extraordinary ones through unmatched craftsmanship and design.

Packaged in 750ml bottles, The Tonino Lamborghini line of tequilas comes in at 40% ABV and is 100% blue weber agave.

US Importer: Mexcor International Distiller: Destiladora del Valle de Tequila

For More Information:

https://www.spiritsoftl.com/