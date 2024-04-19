Two Souls Spirits Announces Spring 2024 Release

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Two Souls Spirits announces the launch of their spring 2024 release. This trio of single barrel whiskeys features three new distillery partners, all award-winning Midwest producers: Wollersheim Distillery (WI), Middle West Spirits (OH), and Rush Creek Distilling (IL).

The spring 2024 release is being rolled out in two parts, each available for DTC sales exclusively online at Twosoulsspirits.com. All three offerings are non-chill filtered, bottled at full cask strength, and extremely limited in quantity.

Part I: Available Now

Two Souls Spirits 6-year Straight Rye Whiskey featuring Wollersheim Distillery, “Wisconsin Waffles” – 118.4 proof, 166 bottles ($84.99)

Tasting Notes: Fresh-baked peach cobbler and waffles with maple syrup, all topped with cinnamon drizzle and served on a toasted oak slab.

Part II: Available 4/23

Two Souls Spirits 5-year Dark Pumpernickel Rye featuring Middle West Spirits, “O-H-RYE-O” – 126.7 proof, 185 bottles, finished in a hazmat rye barrel ($94.99)

Tasting Notes: Dark and heavy with spice for days – cinnamon, anise, and light cloves mingled with caramel, stewed dark fruit, and subtle apple.

Two Souls Spirits 6-year Straight Bourbon featuring Rush Creek Distilling, “Bold Rush” – 137.4 proof, 144 bottles ($104.99)

Tasting Notes: Sweet and bright with a big proof punch – apricot, brown sugar, butterscotch, warm baking spices, dry oak finish

“If you want big flavors, this release is for you,” said co-founders James Estrada and Chad Civetti. “These whiskeys are absolutely packed with the bold, dense flavors that our customers have come to expect from us. We were also able to sneak in yet another novel cask finish, using the barrel that originally held the hazmat rye whiskey from our inaugural release to take an already stellar pumpernickel rye to a whole new level. Add in our “Wisconsin Waffles” straight rye, which delivers exactly what the name implies, along with the fruity, rich notes of our “Bold Rush” bourbon (137 proof!), and you have an insanely good trio of whiskeys. We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with Wollersheim Distillery, Middle West Spirits, and Rusch Creek Distilling for this release.

About Two Souls Spirits

Two Souls Spirits is an award-winning independent bottler that is changing the way people find and enjoy craft spirits. Their single-barrel products are all hand-selected from the very best craft distilleries in the United States and made available exclusively through Two Souls. These spirits are big, bold, 100% uncut and unfiltered, and curated with the modern craft spirit enthusiast in mind. And best of all, they ship them directly to you. Head to TwoSoulsSpirits.com, order your spirit, and enjoy the best American craft spirits on the market!

