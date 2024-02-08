Volley Expands Distribution to Albertsons, Whole Foods and More

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Volley, the premium tequila soda RTD brand co-owned by soccer icon Alex Morgan, is excited to announce a significant expansion in its distribution network. The brand is currently available at Whole Foods Market, Disney Cruises, and select Total Wine locations, and will be expanding distribution to Albertsons and Pavilions in California starting in late February bringing its refreshing and unique RTDs to a wider audience.

What sets Volley apart is its commitment to ingredient transparency. Unlike many other beverages on the market, Volley stands out by using only three ingredients, all of which are natural and free from artificial additives. The three components of Volley’s drinks are organic juice (never from concentrate), sparkling water, and 100% agave additive-free tequila. The brand uses a unique protective foil over the lid to encourage consumers to flip the can for the best taste due to the real juice inside settling.

“At Volley, we know you don’t need additives or sugar to make a drink taste good,” said Alex Morgan, co-owner of Volley. “We’re excited to partner with these amazing retailers to make our drinks more accessible to consumers who prioritize transparency and quality in their beverages.”

Their commitment to using only organic juice ensures that consumers enjoy the pure, natural flavors of fruits without any lab-made additives. While alcoholic products are not required to list ingredients, the majority of available RTDs use an ingredient known as ‘natural flavors’ to deliver the fruit flavor in the product. According to the non-profit, Environment Working Group, ‘natural flavors’ are the 4th most common ingredient on food labels and can have over 100 ingredients in a single ‘flavor’. In fact, ‘natural’ and artificial flavors aren’t very different since ‘natural flavors’ can contain synthetic chemicals according to EWG.

The expanded distribution reflects Volley’s pursuit of offering consumers a refreshing beverage option without compromising on quality. Whether on a cruise, shopping for groceries, or looking for a premium beverage option, Volley is now available to elevate these experiences.

Volley is a premium tequila based Ready-to-Drink (RTD) brand co-owned by soccer icon Alex Morgan and based out of Charleston, South Carolina. The products are all made in Jalisco, Mexico using additive free, 100% agave tequila. The brand is the only RTD brand with a protective hygiene foil over the lid to ensure a clean drinking experience for consumers. Committed to simplicity and purity, Volley’s beverages are made with only three natural ingredients: organic juice (never from concentrate), sparkling water, and 100% agave additive-free tequila.

