Watermelon Season Comes Early For Oregon’s 503 Distilling

Summer may be weeks away, but you can pour a little sunshine into your life thanks to 503 Distilling’s newest canned cocktail: Watermelon Lemonade. This “one in a melon” drink is concocted using 503 Vodka (11% ABV), watermelon puree, house-made lemonade and simple syrup.

Watermelon Lemonade is the latest innovation from Portland, Oregon-based 503 Distilling, a pioneer in the growing canned cocktail market. The distillery offers a unique array of 12 oz. canned cocktails including its award-winning Blood Orange Greyhound (vodka, blood

orange, grapefruit) Marionberry Margarita (tequila, lime juice, simple syrup), and Oregon’s favorite canned cocktail, Huckleberry Lemonade (vodka, huckleberries, simple syrup). All are real cocktails: spirits blended with unique and refreshing flavors with an emphasis on local ingredients.

“We really wanted to give our Huckleberry Lemonade fans an additional full-flavored option,” said David Schleef, 503 Distilling Co-Founder. “Watermelon lemonade really bursts with juicy, full flavors. We think it will be a refreshing slice of summer all year round.”

To celebrate the release, 503 Distilling is hosting a Watermelon Party at its Cocktail Lounge on Saturday April 6th. It will feature samples of Watermelon Lemonade, watermelon slices & hot-of-the-press Watermelon Lemonade swag.

In Oregon, Watermelon Lemonade is available now at all major liquor stores statewide, as well as local farmers markets and the 503 Lounge in Portland.

Washington consumers can currently find Watermelon Lemonade at select chain retailers and can expect a full statewide roll-out by the end of May.

It will also be on shelves at large grocery store chains in California and Idaho in the coming weeks.

About 503 Distilling

503 Distilling is an award-winning artisanal craft distillery in Oregon that appreciates innovation and creativity. Located in the 503 area code, the company was founded in 2017 by three local longtime beverage industry professionals: David Schleef, Rusty Caldwell and Andy Diacetis. 503 Distilling’s mission is to deliver unique spirit-based cocktails and handcrafted traditional spirits to the world. 503 Distilling’s products are available at liquor stores and farmers markets in Oregon along with large grocery chains in Washington, Idaho and California. The 503 Distilling Cocktail Lounge is located in Portland’s Brooklyn neighborhood: 4784 SE 17th Ave Suite 150 and is open Thursday thru Sunday.

