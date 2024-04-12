Watershed Distillery Releases Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon Batch 002

COLUMBUS, OHIO (April 11, 2024) – Watershed Distillery announces the release of batch 002 of Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon. The release will be available at the distillery and select Ohio liquor stores beginning on April 10.

This rare bourbon spends over four years in barrels until it is ready to be bottled without added water or filtration. Uncork each bottle to find exactly what was in the barrel—bourbon that is untouched, unbothered, uncut, and unfiltered.

Awarded a gold medal at the Fall 2023 John Barleycorn Awards, Watershed’s Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon is aged in a unique selection of char-5 barrels made at an Ohio cooperage. Traditional whiskey barrels are char-4 meaning the barrels that hold this special whiskey sit atop the flame a little longer and impart the incendiary and award winning flavors and aromas of Watershed’s Uncut Unfiltered. Creating whiskey means mastering the elements within your control and accepting that the barrel always has the final say.

“We’ve spent years mastering the craft of bourbon making and are in awe of the impact barrel selection can have on distilled spirits,” shares Greg Lehman, founder of Watershed Distillery. “We are excited to be increasing distribution this year on this unfiltered bourbon straight from the barrel and giving more Ohio bourbon lovers a chance to try it.”

On the nose of this unique bourbon find aromas of split vanilla bean, toasted oak, clove and allspice. The vanilla and toasted oak also come through on the palate along with notes of both apricot and walnut with a lingering finish of warm spice and herbal tea.

Bottled at 125.4 proof, each bottle retails for $69.99. To locate a bottle visit ohlq.com or visit Watershed Distillery (1145 Chesapeake Ave., Columbus, OH 43212). Direct all media inquiries to Allison Bowers (allison@willow-pr.com).

# # #

ABOUT WATERSHED DISTILLERY

Watershed Distillery crafts the bestselling Ohio made bourbon and gin portfolios, an award-winning vodka, and a variety of specialty and seasonal spirits, all embraced by a spirited community both near and far. Proudly founded and located in the heart of the Midwest, Watershed Distillery is inspired by dreamers and doers, the bold few who are never afraid to forge their own paths. It began with a gamble between two friends to trade in the comfort of the known for the dream of creating spirits that make history, not follow it. That dream has inspired us to create award winning spirits since 2010.

Join us for a tour of our Columbus distillery, or a visit to our kitchen + bar — consistently named one of the top cocktail bars and restaurants in Columbus. Find more online at watersheddistillery.com or @‌watersheddistillery.

For More Information:

https://www.watersheddistillery.com/