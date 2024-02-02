Watershed Distillery to Release Batch 002 of Ohio Straight Rye Whiskey

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Watershed Distillery is unveiling the second batch of its exclusive and award-winning rye whiskey via online lottery. With just 100 bottles available, the Ohio whiskey maker will offer this barrel-strength straight rye whiskey via lottery beginning on Feb. 1.

This follows the very successful launch of Batch 001 which received high accolades last year, bringing home a double gold medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as a double platinum medal from Fred Minnick’s ASCOT Awards.

This super-limited release of only 100 bottles is made available at the highest proof of any of Watershed Distillery’s releases to date—145.4 proof. Similar to the last, batch 002 explores a uniquely delicate spice characteristic derived by the use of more rye in the mash than corn or barley. The mash bill for this six-year rye results in a complex hit of molasses and pipe tobacco with enough room around its edges for notes of oatmeal and caramelized brown sugar to prevail.

“We thought our rye was excellent when we launched it last year, and winning double gold for it was an incredibly exciting and affirming moment for the whole team,” shares Greg Lehman, founder of Watershed Distillery. “There are a lot of years of dedication and talented people that have gone into making this rye, and we couldn’t be more proud of the result.”

While Watershed plans to continue production of its new offering with a permanent place in its portfolio in the future, only 100 winners will be selected via lottery for the opportunity to purchase this limited release. All lottery winners can purchase a bottle for $89.99 at Watershed Distillery’s bottle shop on February 24 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Must be 21 years or older to purchase. Limit one bottle per person; no shipping permitted by state law.

About Watershed Distillery

Watershed Distillery crafts the bestselling Ohio-made bourbon and gin portfolios, an award-winning vodka, and a variety of specialty and seasonal spirits, all embraced by a spirited community both near and far. Proudly founded and located in the heart of the Midwest, Watershed Distillery is inspired by dreamers and doers, the bold few who are never afraid to forge their own paths. It began with a gamble between two friends to trade in the comfort of the known for the dream of creating spirits that make history, not follow it. That dream has inspired us to create award-winning spirits since 2010.

Join us for a tour of our Columbus distillery, or a visit to our kitchen + bar — consistently named one of the top cocktail bars and restaurants in Columbus.

For More Information:

https://www.watersheddistillery.com/lottery