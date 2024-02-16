WESAKE Partners with TGI Fridays and C3’s Krispy Rice Sushi

TGI Fridays is taking a significant step in redefining its dining experience by diversifying its menu options. This strategic move includes the debut of Krispy Rice Sushi and the introduction of WESAKE, a refined Japanese sake, to its beverage offerings. The addition of WESAKE, known for its premium-grade Japanese Junmai Ginjo sake, aims to create a harmonious pairing with the newly launched sushi items, thereby enhancing the overall culinary experience for guests.

The collaboration between TGI Fridays and WESAKE marks a notable venture into offering more culturally diverse and sophisticated flavors. WESAKE Founder Pablo Rivera expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We’re very excited to introduce our Japanese sake into TGI Friday’s alongside Krispy Rice Sushi as we continue to expand our mission to make sake accessible and approachable for more consumers.” This statement underscores a shared goal of both brands to broaden the range of flavors and experiences available to guests.

In a bid to cater to a wider audience and offer a more upscale dining experience, TGI Fridays has strategically selected 40 of its locations to feature this new offering. Customers at these select locations can now pair WESAKE, with its crisp and smooth taste profile, not only with the Krispy Rice Sushi but also with any of the other popular dishes on the TGI Fridays menu. This initiative reflects TGI Fridays’ commitment to staying current with culinary trends and consumer preferences, aiming to attract a broader demographic, including those with a penchant for authentic Japanese cuisine and premium beverages.

For More Information:

https://wesake.co/pages/store-locator