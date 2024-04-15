Williams Racing and Coachbuilt Whisky, Co-Founded by Jenson Button, Toast New Licensing Partnership

Williams Racing and Coachbuilt Whisky, a premium blended whisky co-founded by 2009 F1 World Champion and Williams Racing Brand Ambassador Jenson Button, announce a dynamic licensing partnership.

This collaboration brings together two innovators in their respective domains, merging the expertise of Williams Racing in motorsport engineering with the passion for precision and craftsmanship embodied by Coachbuilt.

The alliance will see a number of limited-edition whiskies produced that pay homage to Williams Racing’s rich heritage and reflect the team’s current journey to return to the front of the grid. It will also celebrate the long and prosperous relationship between Williams and Jenson which began in 2000 when the team provided him with his breakthrough opportunity in Formula 1.

Beyond the special editions, the licensing partnership will see the core Coachbuilt edition poured at Williams events and in the paddock, in addition to merchandise lines and other activations.

Paul Asencio, Chief Revenue Officer of Williams Racing: “We look forward to working alongside Coachbuilt Whisky to create a range of products and experiences that honour the legacy of the Williams Racing. Coachbuilt have really hit the ground running in the whisky sector in the short space of time since their launch and it’s an exciting moment to be able to further our relationship with our Brand Ambassador Jenson Button.”

Jenson Button, Co-Founder of Coachbuilt Whisky and Williams Racing Brand Ambassador: “We launched Coachbuilt in 2021 and, as with any business, you launch with plans and grand aspirations which you strive to achieve. To be partnering with Williams Racing as we celebrate only our third birthday is quite extraordinary and I couldn’t be prouder. To work with a team so rich in heritage and one that has so many milestone moments means so much and we’re excited to embark on a partnership which will see us create liquids to honour some of the most special moments in Williams Racing’s history.”

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Coachbuilt Whisky

Inspired by the historic art of automotive coachbuilding – where a custom-made body is seamlessly merged with a specific chassis – Coachbuilt creates a bespoke and distinctive blended Scotch whisky, where each element complements the other. Our mission is to celebrate and elevate the art of blended Scotch whisky with an emphasis on precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Using liquid from all five regions of Scotch Whisky, Coachbuilt embodies flavours from every corner of Scotland. Each and every component is of the utmost importance, and piecing them together takes extreme skill and craftsmanship.

For More Information:

https://www.coachbuiltwhisky.com/