Woodford Reserve Partners With Compartés on Limited-Edition Chocolate Collection

VERSAILLES, Ky.— Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Woodford Reserve has partnered with award-winning gourmet chocolate brand Compartés to create a limited-edition four-piece chocolate collection that was inspired by Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon.

Compartés chocolatier Jonathan Grahm teamed up with Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall to create unique chocolate designed to pair seamlessly with Double Oaked. Handcrafted by a small team of chocolatiers in Los Angeles, each of the four truffle flavors complements the Double Oaked sweet aromatic flavor profile.

“Jonathan Grahm is a true genius and artist,” McCall said. “The tasting notes of wood, spice, and florals found in the chocolates align perfectly with the flavors found in Woodford Reserve Double Oaked.”

Compartés x Woodford Reserve chocolates are handcrafted with a beautiful gold design and include four unique flavors that accentuate specific characteristics of Double Oaked:

Butterscotch chocolate compliments the sweet aromatic flavors in Double Oaked, enhancing the butterscotch notes and bringing out the roasted coffee flavor. The combination of the bourbon and butterscotch chocolate tastes like chocolate-covered espresso beans.

chocolate compliments the sweet aromatic flavors in Double Oaked, enhancing the butterscotch notes and bringing out the roasted coffee flavor. The combination of the bourbon and butterscotch chocolate tastes like chocolate-covered espresso beans. Pear Nutmeg chocolate highlights Double Oaked’s fruit, floral, and spice flavors. It brings out the sharp cedar, pepper spice and the dark raisin character of the bourbon.

chocolate highlights Double Oaked’s fruit, floral, and spice flavors. It brings out the sharp cedar, pepper spice and the dark raisin character of the bourbon. Oak Smoked Salt Caramel chocolate pairs with the wood, spice, and sweet aromatic flavors of Double Oaked. The smoked salt makes the mouth water, followed by herbal tea and tobacco notes and a dry cocoa finish.

chocolate pairs with the wood, spice, and sweet aromatic flavors of Double Oaked. The smoked salt makes the mouth water, followed by herbal tea and tobacco notes and a dry cocoa finish. Maple Pecan chocolate complements Double Oaked’s grain, wood, and sweet aromatic notes. The chocolate highlights sweet brown sugar and maple notes, as well as the sweet oak and nutty pecan, almond, and walnut flavors of the bourbon.

“The flavors in bourbon are so complimentary to the flavors in chocolate, so partnering with Woodford Reserve was a perfect match,” said Grahm. “ I don’t think there’s another bourbon and chocolate pairing that is truly as perfect and in sync as Double Oaked and the chocolate truffles we’ve created.”

The limited edition Compartés x Woodford Reserve Double Oaked bundle includes a 750ml of Woodford Reserve Double Oaked and four-piece chocolate box. It is available for $87.94 exclusively on Reserve Bar HERE. They’re also available at large and small retailers nationwide, many of which offer them as a set, and at Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Guests traveling to the Distillery have the opportunity to reserve the “Indulge the Senses” tour and tasting to experience a guided Double Oaked and Compartes pairing. Tickets are available for a limited time through February at woodfordreserve.com.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, “Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby,” is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly.

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol., produced by the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY 2023

About Compartés

Compartés is the legendary, award-winning, gourmet chocolate brand handmade in Los Angeles for almost 75 years. Traditional chocolates with a modern spin on classic flavor combinations and nostalgic tastes, Compartés has sold over 20 million chocolate bars and garnered a celebrity following that includes Oprah, Elton John, Mindy Kaling, and Billie Eilish and late celebrities including Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, and Winston Churchill. Known as the world’s best chocolates, Compartés started as a small, family business in 1950 and was reimagined over 15 years ago by chocolate prodigy Jonathan Grahm – Forbes 30 Under 30, Creative Director and Head Chocolatier. Handcrafted from scratch every day by a small team of chocolatiers and artists in their Los Angeles kitchen, Compartés (meaning “to share” in Spanish) are made to be treasured, experienced, savored, and most of all, shared with loved ones. Compartés chocolates are available in retailers globally and online at compartes.com.

https://www.reservebar.com/products/woodford-reserve-double-oaked-bourbon-and-compartes-limited-edition-chocolate-collection-bundle/GROUPING-2302666.html?utm_source=Digital&utm_medium=partner&utm_campaign=WR_Compartes