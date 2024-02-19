Zomoz Mezcal Announces Executive Appointments

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Diego de la Vega, co-founder, ZOMOZ Mezcal, the award winning mezcal, Mexican owned and operated, has announced Andrea Iturbe will join the team as Vice President, Marketing and Jeremy Lake begins as VP, Strategic Accounts.

Iturbe brings more than 15 years of global agency experience to the brand with a deep understanding of both the luxury and spirit’s space. She has an in-depth knowledge of the Hispanic consumer space and has worked on both the agency and brand side. Iturbe has worked with many spirit brands including Bacardi, The Macallan, Beam Suntory and Absolut among others. “Joining ZOMOZ at this early stage is really exciting. The brand name translates to We Are and through storytelling, partnerships and positioning we will present an authentically Mexican brand for all of the world to embrace,” she said. Adds de la Vega, “It is important for us to tell our story in a way that resonates with everyone. Mexican culture is having a renaissance and Andrea will work with our partners to bring the brand to life.”

Lake brings more than 15 years of beverage alcohol experience to the brand and has worked across the 3-tier system. Not only is he a mixologist but he’s also helmed or managed many renowned LA-based cocktail programs. Jeremy has worked directly with brands. Prior to joining the ZOMOZ team, he held positions with RNDC as a Key Account Manager in their Hotel & Regional Accounts Division and also worked as their Mixologist for Southern California. “Mezcal is growing as a category and ZOMOZ is an opportunity for mixologists to incorporate a female-made, 100% USDA certified mezcal into their mixology programs; I am honored to work with my colleagues and introduce this brand to them, said Lake.

About ZOMOZ Mezcal

From the name, process, packaging and flavor, ZOMOZ is the result of a highly-respected ancestral blueprint mixed with evolving tradition. ZOMOZ Mezcal was born in Oaxaca during the present day Contemporary Mexican Renaissance – a vibrant period in history in which Mexican art, architecture, cuisine, fashion, and music is celebrated worldwide like never before. Created by Latine entrepreneurs Diego De La Vega, Marlene Avitia, Eloy Cantu and Mike Fonseca, each sip of ZOMOZ is an ode to modern Mexican culture, celebrating their collective triumphs, struggles and resolve. ZOMOZ Mezcal was awarded a Double Gold Medal at the New York Wine and Spirits Competition and is available for retail purchase in California and online in 43 states through ReserveBar.com.

For More Information:

https://zomozmezcal.com/