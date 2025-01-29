Pinhook Bourbon Pulls in Fresh Funding, Names New CEO

Pinhook Bourbon has pulled in $10.5 million from undisclosed private equity and family office investors to support the expansion of its sales and marketing teams and strengthen consumer engagement through experiential marketing. Additionally, the whiskey maker has named experienced spirits industry executive John Scarborough as its new CEO, effective December 1.

Scarborough succeeds Alice Peterson, who has transitioned into an executive chair role at CSJ Beverage to support the “long-term strategic direction” of Pinhook Bourbon and Rye & Sons. Throughout 2024, Scarborough served as Peterson’s senior advisor to develop Pinhook’s growth strategy and raise the capital to support it.

That strategy is focused on growing Pinhook’s account base in its 25 existing markets rather than broadening its distribution footprint. Pinhook previously told BevNET it minimized hiring sales staff by building “strong relationships” with its distributor teams, including RNDC, Breakthru Beverage Group and Skurnik Wine & Spirits, among others, but Scarborough says the brand is now focused on growing both.

“Distributor partnerships are incredibly important for any brand in this industry and are certainly important to us. But I believe that at this stage, where you’re trying to introduce new accounts and make connections with consumers, you have to have your own team on the street working hand in hand with the distributor. It’s not an either or,” said Scarborough, adding that Pinhook plans to grow its sales team from four full-time members to twelve in the next year.

Founded in 2010, Pinhook has established a unique identity in a crowded category by applying a winemaker’s approach to whiskey. Whereas American whiskey is traditionally blended to replicate an established flavor profile and bottled at a fixed proof every year, Pinhook treats each set of barrels as a new vintage.

The business is centered around Pinhook’s flagship bourbon and rye whiskeys, which sell for $40 per 750ml bottle and are designed to offer the same accessibility as some of the biggest premium brands. Pinhook is currently available at retailers like Total Wine & More, Whole Foods Market and Bevmo! and also has an on-premise presence.

“Accessibility is part of [Pinhook’s] DNA, not just in terms of the price but in attitude,” said Scarborough. “What I discovered in talking to Peterson and Sean Josephs, the co-founder and master blender, is they want everyone to be able to enjoy the product and bring more people to the category.”

In naming Scarborough CEO, Pinhook is leveraging deep executive experience in spirits. In addition to spending over nine years at Deep Eddy Vodka, he has served as CEO of Ranch Rider Spirits Co. and board director of Still Austin Whiskey Co.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is you have to create real connections between consumers and your brand. You’re not just trying to create broad awareness; you’re making sure consumers know the story and what makes [the product] special because they can become advocates and an extension of the work you’re trying to do,” said Scarborough.

The leadership changeup comes amidst an uptick in American whiskey on-premise over the past year, per NIQ-owned on-premise data firm CGA. Whiskey was the largest spirit category by dollar value on-premise and held 26% of total spirits volume during the 52 weeks ending June 15.

According to Scarborough, on-premise and off-premise are both “really important channels” to Pinhook, but sales resources will spend a bit more time focused on the on-premise channel. Additionally, Pinhook will spend the upcoming year engaging in experiential marketing opportunities, including events and sponsorships, in key markets like New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Florida and Kentucky.

“After working with John during the last year, I’ve become increasingly convinced he has the ideal experience and insight to help us take the next step as a company,” said Peterson in a press release. “This milestone affirms and strengthens Pinhook’s position as the craft American whiskey brand valued for its quality, distinctiveness and accessibility.”