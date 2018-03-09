Expo West 2018

by Ray Latif,

Natural Products Expo West 2018 got off to a fast start yesterday with its Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, a bustling, farmers market-style exhibition located outside the Anaheim Convention Center.

Sipp Debuts Infusion Line at Expo West

by Press Release,

Sipp Sparkling Organics has announced that its newest line of beverages, Sipp Infusions, as well as its seventh flavor of craft soda, Cherry Fizz, will be available for an exclusive sneak preview at the Natural Products Expo West March 8-11 in Anaheim, California.

High Brew Coffee Launches Sparking Cold Brew Line

by Press Release,

High Brew Coffee, an Austin-based natural beverage company, is excited to announce the launch of their newest ready-to-drink cold-brew innovation, Sparkling Cold Brew.

Expo West 2018: Packaging Redesign Roundup

by Martín Caballero,

As the BevNET editorial team prepares to hit the floor at Anaheim Convention Center for Natural Products Expo West 2018, here is an early look at some of the brands that will be showcasing revamped packaging and redesigned labels at this year's show. 

KonaRed Debuts Vanilla Cold Brew Multi-Serve Box

by Press Release,

KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, will debut its Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Multi-Serve Box at booth #795 at Natural Products Expo West 2018.

Honeydrop Premieres Low Sugar Formulation at Expo West

by Press Release,

Honeydrop Beverages, the leading producer of supercharged cold-pressed raw honey lemonades, is excited to launch its reformulated cold-pressed lemonade line, now containing only 4g of sugar per bottle, as well as three new “Naturally Neon” skus: Unicorn Lemonade, Mermaid Lemonade and Galaxy Lemonade.

The Ginger People Releases 3 Turmeric-Infused Drinks

by Press Release,

The Ginger People, which markets the world’s largest variety of ginger-based consumer packaged goods, is bringing turmeric into its fold, with the launch of three new turmeric-infused drinks at Natural Products Expo West 2018.

Live Soda Launches Probiotic Soda Line

by Martín Caballero,

At this year’s Natural Products Expo West show, kicking off in Anaheim, Calif. tomorrow, Live Soda will showcase its newest line extension and first foray into traditional carbonated soft drink category with the launch of a shelf-stable, five-SKU line of Probiotic Sodas.

Drink Maple Rebrands as Drink Simple

by Brad Avery,

The Vermont-based maker of maple and watermelon water products is rebranding as Drink Simple, introducing at Natural Products Expo West 2018 a new look for its product portfolio.

Verday Chlorophyll Water Expands Distribution

by Press Release,

Verday Chlorophyll Water is now available in CoreMark serviced convenience stores through a partnership with Pacific West Distributing (PWD) throughout the Nevada and Arizona region.