Expo West 2018 Video: Fresh. Organic. Ideas.
Natural Products Expo West 2018 got off to a fast start yesterday with its Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, a bustling, farmers market-style exhibition located outside the Anaheim Convention Center.
A visit with Seth Goldman, co-founder of Honest Tea and now board chair at vegan meat brand Beyond Meat, finds him excitedly pointing out the massive expansion that’s about to take place in that emerging category.
Sipp Sparkling Organics has announced that its newest line of beverages, Sipp Infusions, as well as its seventh flavor of craft soda, Cherry Fizz, will be available for an exclusive sneak preview at the Natural Products Expo West March 8-11 in Anaheim, California.
High Brew Coffee, an Austin-based natural beverage company, is excited to announce the launch of their newest ready-to-drink cold-brew innovation, Sparkling Cold Brew.
As the BevNET editorial team prepares to hit the floor at Anaheim Convention Center for Natural Products Expo West 2018, here is an early look at some of the brands that will be showcasing revamped packaging and redesigned labels at this year's show.
KonaRed, maker of premium Hawaiian coffee products, will debut its Hawaiian Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Multi-Serve Box at booth #795 at Natural Products Expo West 2018.
Honeydrop Beverages, the leading producer of supercharged cold-pressed raw honey lemonades, is excited to launch its reformulated cold-pressed lemonade line, now containing only 4g of sugar per bottle, as well as three new “Naturally Neon” skus: Unicorn Lemonade, Mermaid Lemonade and Galaxy Lemonade.
The Ginger People, which markets the world’s largest variety of ginger-based consumer packaged goods, is bringing turmeric into its fold, with the launch of three new turmeric-infused drinks at Natural Products Expo West 2018.
Infused with 25mg or 100mg of CBD — available nation-wide in Sweet Lime, Cranberry Ginger, Blueberry Raspberry Pomegranate and Mandarine Blood Orange varieties — consumers love the positive effects on mind and body.
At this year’s Natural Products Expo West show, kicking off in Anaheim, Calif. tomorrow, Live Soda will showcase its newest line extension and first foray into traditional carbonated soft drink category with the launch of a shelf-stable, five-SKU line of Probiotic Sodas.
The Vermont-based maker of maple and watermelon water products is rebranding as Drink Simple, introducing at Natural Products Expo West 2018 a new look for its product portfolio.
Verday Chlorophyll Water is now available in CoreMark serviced convenience stores through a partnership with Pacific West Distributing (PWD) throughout the Nevada and Arizona region.
Tio Gazpacho, the industry leader in the emerging category of drinkable soups, today has announced that it has achieved two new certifications for its line of products.
Morinaga Adds Drinkable Low-fat Yogurt To Alove Brand Following Successful Launch of Aloe Vera Yogurt Last Year
