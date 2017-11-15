Product release

UWA Launches Speyside Whisky Cask Tequila
UWA Tequila has released two out of three of its super premium 100% Blue Weber agave small batch craft tequilas.
Reformulated Nitro Cold Brew, White Chocolate and Nitro Cocoa hit shelves across the region.
Mad River Distillers of Vermont is proud to announce the upcoming release of the second edition of its extremely limited Hopscotch Vermont Single Malt Whiskey on Friday, November 17 at select Vermont and Massachusetts retailers and bars.
Basil Hayden’s releases Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye, the first-ever permanent addition to the Basil Hayden’s portfolio.
