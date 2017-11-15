Product release

Mad River Distillers To Release Second Edition of Hopscotch Whiskey

by Press Release,

Mad River Distillers of Vermont is proud to announce the upcoming release of the second edition of its extremely limited Hopscotch Vermont Single Malt Whiskey on Friday, November 17 at select Vermont and Massachusetts retailers and bars.