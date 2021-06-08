BevNET & NOSH Boot Camp 2021: Beverage Operations
To play this video, purchase a BevNET/NOSH subscription or Login.
Co-packer relationships, scaled manufacturing, ingredients and recipes -- Pete Grego takes beverage entrepreneurs into the world of the co-packer to give attendees a feel for the ways outsourced manufacturing can transform a beverage from a hobby to a business.
Related Videos
Fundraising: How to Choose the Right Investment Partners
Our panel of VC investors discusses what moves the needle for them, and how they expect brand partnerships to function.
Demand Planning: Why it’s Crucial for Brands of All Sizes
In this session, Shastri Mahedeo, CEO of Unioncrate (and a former beverage brand founder himself) shares why brands should not neglect this key part of their businesses.
BevNET & NOSH Boot Camp 2021: Trademarks
Seasoned CPG attorney Allison Roseman Hagey will take founders through some of the key legal touchpoints surrounding brand and product IP.
BevNET & NOSH Boot Camp 2021: Branding: Beverage
Design and branding expert Kirk Visola of Mind the Font discusses the main elements of beverage branding and the trends that are carrying them forward.
BevNET & NOSH Boot Camp 2021: Thinking Like a Branding Agency
In this session Pulp & Wire founder Taja Dockendorf will share how her agency goes about developing branding for leading food companies and how you can utilize some of these strategies.
Comments