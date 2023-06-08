Home » Video » BevNET Live Summer 2023: Distributor Briefing In from the Cold

BevNET Live Summer 2023: Distributor Briefing In from the Cold


We bring together West Coast and East Coast beverage distributors to talk about the state of play between brands and distributors, particularly in the high-cost, high-risk world of the cold chain. At a time when customers are reactivating promotions and category change is rampant, what can brands and DSDs do to support each other as partners?

Mitch Suslak, Founder and President of Gold Coast Distributors Ltd., has over 40 years experience in New York City DSD beverage distribution. Mitch started at the young age of 13 as a helper on a Tropicana route in Brooklyn, New York.  Later, he built, developed, and sold distribution routes with various brands such as Sunny Delight, Homemaker Juice, and Simply Orange juice.  As the market shifted into a more health conscious environment, Mitch was early in focusing on natural and refrigerated product distribution, building Gold Coast into a destination for a new generation of innovative wellness brands in New York City. 

Chuck Casano is the Founder & CEO of Hi-Touch Libations, a premier Southern California direct store distributor specializing in perishable foods. Hi-Touch services all Whole Foods locations in the retailer’s Southern Pacific Region, all the leading independent natural retailers, key 7-11s, and will be launching Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions in the next few months.. He is also the founder of Pitaya Foods, a frozen brand of Superfruits fruits with a mission to promote sustainable farming, create new job opportunities, and positively impact the communities they source from. Pitaya Foods can be found in over 20K locations, everywhere from your local juice bar to Whole Foods to Walmart.

