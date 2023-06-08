Home » Video » BevNET Live Summer 2023: How Sprouts Seeks Out Innovation

BevNET Live Summer 2023: How Sprouts Seeks Out Innovation


The team at Sprouts is intent on finding new beverage brands to surprise and delight consumers. They discuss the store’s goals and the best ways to pitch and grow with this selective and influential national chain.

Kim Coffin, SVP and Chief Forager, joined Sprouts in 2012, bringing over 30 years of experience in the grocery retail space. Prior to her current role, she served as SVP of Non-Perishables at Sprouts for eight years. Before joining Sprouts, she held various leadership roles at Albertson for over 23 years.


Scott Romano has been in the Grocery industry for over 31 years: 18 years in the conventional grocery retail industry and 13 years in the natural/organic grocery industry. Scott’s experience has been evenly split across store level operations, multi-unit operations, and category management/merchandising holding positions such as Store Director, Produce Operations Specialist, Sr Grocery Category Manager, Director of Dairy Frozen, Beer/Wine and many more.

Brian Albert manages the merchandising and assortment for non-alcoholic beverages at Sprouts Farmers Market.

