Home » Video » Community Call: Event Marketing - C4 (Nutrabolt) Shares Their Formula For High ROI Field and Experiential Marketing

Community Call: Event Marketing - C4 (Nutrabolt) Shares Their Formula For High ROI Field and Experiential Marketing


Calling all Field and Experiential Marketers!  Whether you're a food or a beverage brand, join Mari Lee and Katie Geyer of C4 (Nutrabolt)  get into the nitty gritty on how to pick events that support your acquisition goals, activation strategies that delight your audience, and how to use this kind of experiential marketing to drive sales velocities in store.

Related Videos

Community Call 35 Videos

Playlist: Community Call
Feb 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM

Community Call: Best in Show - Expo East Packaging Design Winners 00:48:04

Community Call: Best in Show - Expo East Packaging Design Winners

Sep 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM

Community Call: DSD Secrets That Skyrocket Case Sales 00:43:07

Community Call: DSD Secrets That Skyrocket Case Sales

Sep 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM

*Insider Only* Community Call: The Innovative Way These Angels Are Embracing Investment 00:46:53

*Insider Only* Community Call: The Innovative Way These Angels Are Embracing Investment

Sep 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM

Community Call: Workshop Your "Why" With Taylor Foxman & Ferron Salniker" 00:43:00

Community Call: Workshop Your "Why" With Taylor Foxman & Ferron Salniker"

Aug 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM

Community Call: How to Score in C-Store with Experts 00:41:32

Community Call: How to Score in C-Store with Experts

Aug 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM
Explore the evolving world of convenience with Andy Steele from Olipop and BODYARMOR, alongside Vanessa Walker from NEW YOU BRANDS, as they break down the ever changing convenience store landscape.

Comments