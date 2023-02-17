Home » Video » Community Call: Event Marketing - C4 (Nutrabolt) Shares Their Formula For High ROI Field and Experiential Marketing

Community Call: Event Marketing - C4 (Nutrabolt) Shares Their Formula For High ROI Field and Experiential Marketing

Calling all Field and Experiential Marketers! Whether you're a food or a beverage brand, join Mari Lee and Katie Geyer of C4 (Nutrabolt) get into the nitty gritty on how to pick events that support your acquisition goals, activation strategies that delight your audience, and how to use this kind of experiential marketing to drive sales velocities in store.