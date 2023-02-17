Home » Video » Community Call: Generation CPG-What You Need to Succeed in Finding a Co-Manufacturing Partner

Community Call: Generation CPG-What You Need to Succeed in Finding a Co-Manufacturing Partner


Finding the right co-manufacturer is an often tricky process that combines the right understanding of product formulation, differentiation, and growth goals.  Jess Caven and Luke Penney from Generation CPG share their methodology in this episode of Community Call. 

Feb 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM

Explore the evolving world of convenience with Andy Steele from Olipop and BODYARMOR, alongside Vanessa Walker from NEW YOU BRANDS, as they break down the ever changing convenience store landscape.

