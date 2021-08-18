Home » Video » Office Hours: Money and Ops with Team Siddhi

Office Hours: Money and Ops with Team Siddhi


To play this video, purchase a BevNET/NOSH subscription or Login.

This week’s Office Hours explores the interplay between operations, innovation, and finance during highly disruptive times with Melissa Facchina and David McCormick, two of the leaders of Siddhi Capital and Siddhi Ops.

Through Siddhi Ops, a consulting firm that manages relationships between brands and co-packers while also helping give strategic insight around growth planning and company goals, and Siddhi Capital, a new, multi-million dollar VC fund backing innovative food and beverage brands, Facchina and McCormick are sitting at the nexus of the brand-building process. The pair shares their thoughts on the interplay between operations and sales, what they look for in investment opportunities, and the difficulties in finding empathetic relationships across the production and route to market chains.

Related Videos

Office Hours 24 Videos

Playlist: Office Hours
Aug 18, 2021 at 8:51 AM

Inside Track: Sales & Operations 4 Videos

Playlist: Inside Track: Sales & Operations
Jun 11, 2021 at 1:07 PM

Office Hours: Charting Growth With Spindrift 00:45:51

Office Hours: Getting the Drift with Bill Creelman: Growing, Innovating, and Gaining Speed During Covid-19

Mar 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM
Spindrift founder and CEO Bill Creelman drops in to chat about topics including crisis leadership, distribution, online marketing, platform expansion and other issues in a wide-ranging interview.

Office Hours: State of the Food Service Channel 00:52:50

Office Hours: State of the Food Service Channel

Jul 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM

Office Hours: Incubators and the Plague Year: Lessons from Startup Classes During Turmoil 00:59:06

Office Hours: Incubators and the Plague Year: Lessons from Startup Classes During Turmoil

May 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM
In this episode of Office Hours, Leaders from three leading incubation programs give strategic advice for brands on overcoming the kinds of obstacles they face as they grow.

Office Hours: Fractionals Lead to the Greater Whole 01:07:07

Office Hours: Fractionals Lead to the Greater Whole

Apr 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM
This Office Hours deals with the strategic use of fractional executives, including ways to develop trust, keep communication top-of-mind, and thoughts on the transition of roles as companies grow.

Comments