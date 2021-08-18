Home » Video » Office Hours: Money and Ops with Team Siddhi

Office Hours: Money and Ops with Team Siddhi

This week’s Office Hours explores the interplay between operations, innovation, and finance during highly disruptive times with Melissa Facchina and David McCormick, two of the leaders of Siddhi Capital and Siddhi Ops.



Through Siddhi Ops, a consulting firm that manages relationships between brands and co-packers while also helping give strategic insight around growth planning and company goals, and Siddhi Capital, a new, multi-million dollar VC fund backing innovative food and beverage brands, Facchina and McCormick are sitting at the nexus of the brand-building process. The pair shares their thoughts on the interplay between operations and sales, what they look for in investment opportunities, and the difficulties in finding empathetic relationships across the production and route to market chains.