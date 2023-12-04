Home » Video » Retail Strategy: Moving from Click to Brick

Retail Strategy: Moving from Click to Brick


The panel gives the audience insights on channel strategy, different digital marketing and sales strategies, approaches to omnichannel, and the ways brands build teams and capabilities as they begin to adopt broader sales pathways. By following these brands as they go click-to-brick, we gain knowledge into the challenges facing dozens of beverage companies that have launched in the past five years. Featuring:
  • Rosa Li
    , CEO, Wildwonder
  • Jordan Bass
    , CEO, HOP WTR
  • Chris Gallant
    , CEO, Chamberlain Coffee

