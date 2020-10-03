Sarah Frey Founder & CEO, Frey Farms

Sarah Frey is the founder and CEO of Frey Farms, a Certified Woman Owned Business headquartered in Wayne County, Illinois that specializes in multi-state growing, packing, and shipping of fresh market produce. Sarah also oversees the diverse operations of the Frey Family of Companies and founded the first nationally distributed fresh watermelon juice brand, Tsamma. Sarah’s entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured at the young age of eight, while accompanying her mother on a summer produce route selling farm-fresh produce to grocery retailers in southern Illinois. The summer she turned 16, Sarah took over the delivery route and expanded it from 12 independent grocery stores to over 150. She managed her business while attending high school and college simultaneously. At age 19, starting with less than 100 acres of land that she purchased from the family, Sarah negotiated with Wal-Mart, the nation’s largest retailer, and successfully secured fresh produce contracts. Sarah turned her vision into reality with this expansive growth into retail grocery, which enabled her to bring her four older brothers into the business to help with business development and farm operations. Her negotiation skills with Wal-Mart became the subject of a Harvard business case study. She has built one of the nation’s largest fresh produce growing and shipping operations, spanning across seven states and thousands of acres. Striving for more pieces of the value chain, she diversified the Frey Farms agricultural product oferings, creating more market share with the nation’s top retailers. She developed specialty product lines and new consumer packaged goods for grocery retailers as well as exclusive Fall items for the home improvement giant Lowe’s. She has long held the belief that maintaining environmentally sustainable business practices and lowering COGS are not mutually exclusive. Acting on these principles, Sarah’s most recent venture at Frey Farms focuses on eliminating food waste on the farm with vertically integrated food ingredient manufacturing. Ultimately, lowering the cost of goods for her retail and food service partners while pioneering sustainable business practices in agriculture. Sarah serves on many industry-leading association boards, including the United Fresh Produce Association and was appointed by Agricultural Secretary Vilsak to the National Watermelon Promotion Board. She has been highlighted as one of the most influential women in agriculture serving in bipartisan Ag Advisory roles for multiple members of the US Congress and the Governor of the State of Illinois. Sarah has provided expert testimony to congress on issues ranging from the Farm Bill to Comprehensive Immigration Reform. She actively advocates for better nutrition in impoverished rural communities and provides dedicated support and resources to the nonprofit Feeding America. Sarah attributes her American success story to humble beginnings on a small family farm, hard work and a healthy dose of Midwestern moxie. Her work continues in bettering the lives of those living in rural poverty providing scholarships and internships to students interested in pursuing a higher education with a focus on agriculture.