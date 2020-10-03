BevNET Live Winter 2021 Speakers
On Dec. 6 and 7, the beverage industry will gather in-person to learn and take action. Experts will speak to the community about innovations and challenges within the industry with opportunities for questions and answers as well as one to one meetings.
The event will mix high-profile speakers and informative panels with special networking opportunities, including interactive breakout sessions, sampling opportunities and the BevNET Live Expo. BevNET will maintain our mission to offer the community the opportunities it needs to build together, to learn together, and to succeed together.
BevNET Live features 30+ beverage industry leaders, innovators and experts. Stay tuned for additional speaker announcements!
Sarah Frey
Founder & CEO, Frey Farms
Sarah Frey is the founder and CEO of Frey Farms, a Certified Woman Owned Business headquartered in Wayne County, Illinois that specializes in multi-state growing, packing, and shipping of fresh market produce. Sarah also oversees the diverse operations of the Frey Family of Companies and founded the first nationally distributed fresh watermelon juice brand, Tsamma. Sarah’s entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured at the young age of eight, while accompanying her mother on a summer produce route selling farm-fresh produce to grocery retailers in southern Illinois. The summer she turned 16, Sarah took over the delivery route and expanded it from 12 independent grocery stores to over 150. She managed her business while attending high school and college simultaneously. At age 19, starting with less than 100 acres of land that she purchased from the family, Sarah negotiated with Wal-Mart, the nation’s largest retailer, and successfully secured fresh produce contracts. Sarah turned her vision into reality with this expansive growth into retail grocery, which enabled her to bring her four older brothers into the business to help with business development and farm operations. Her negotiation skills with Wal-Mart became the subject of a Harvard business case study. She has built one of the nation’s largest fresh produce growing and shipping operations, spanning across seven states and thousands of acres. Striving for more pieces of the value chain, she diversified the Frey Farms agricultural product oferings, creating more market share with the nation’s top retailers. She developed specialty product lines and new consumer packaged goods for grocery retailers as well as exclusive Fall items for the home improvement giant Lowe’s. She has long held the belief that maintaining environmentally sustainable business practices and lowering COGS are not mutually exclusive. Acting on these principles, Sarah’s most recent venture at Frey Farms focuses on eliminating food waste on the farm with vertically integrated food ingredient manufacturing. Ultimately, lowering the cost of goods for her retail and food service partners while pioneering sustainable business practices in agriculture. Sarah serves on many industry-leading association boards, including the United Fresh Produce Association and was appointed by Agricultural Secretary Vilsak to the National Watermelon Promotion Board. She has been highlighted as one of the most influential women in agriculture serving in bipartisan Ag Advisory roles for multiple members of the US Congress and the Governor of the State of Illinois. Sarah has provided expert testimony to congress on issues ranging from the Farm Bill to Comprehensive Immigration Reform. She actively advocates for better nutrition in impoverished rural communities and provides dedicated support and resources to the nonprofit Feeding America. Sarah attributes her American success story to humble beginnings on a small family farm, hard work and a healthy dose of Midwestern moxie. Her work continues in bettering the lives of those living in rural poverty providing scholarships and internships to students interested in pursuing a higher education with a focus on agriculture.
Nik Sharma
CEO, Sharma Brands
Widely known as “The DTC Guy” on the internet, a Forbes 30 Under 30 member, AdWeek’s Young & Influential and a resource brands and investors turn to for growth, Nik is a 25-year old DTC investor, advisor, and operator who has both assisted and led revenue growth at multiple organizations, including hint water and VaynerMedia. Prior to entering the world of commerce, Nik worked on social media campaigns for A-list celebrities including Pitbull, Priyanka Chopra, MAGIC!, to natively increase distribution as well as increase fan interaction and engagement for the purpose of driving album sales. Today, Nik words alongside brands and publishers to execute ROI-positive campaigns through cohesive digital strategies using paid, earned, and owned media properties.
Surbhi Lal
Director, New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Company
Surbhi Lal is a Director within New Revenue Streams at The Coca-Cola Company, focused on transformational growth and building new businesses. Previously, she led multiple growth efforts within Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB), and delivered strategic initiatives for smartwater as part of the brand team. Surbhi’s experiences also include corporate finance at General Mills, non-profit start-up in India, and investment banking at Houlihan Lokey. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from Yale University.
Todd Carmichael
Co-Founder, La Colombe
An unstoppable Beverage Pioneer, Todd Carmichael is credited for fathering several key movements in the Coffee and Beverage space, including The Third Wave Coffee Movement, Cold Brew Coffee, Texturized Cold Beverages such as the Draft Latte and a range of Self- Foaming Technologies. Among his many accolades, multi year Bevnet award winner, three time “FABI Food and Beverage Innovation” award winner, two time “Package and Design” award winner, winner of the prestigious “World Beverage Innovator” award and ranked No. 1 by The Food Republic for the “Most Influential Figure in Coffee.” Carmichael is Esquire Magazine’s "American of the Year,“ Philadelphia Magazine’s "Person of the Year,“ and named “Most Intriguing Entrepreneur” by Goldman Sachs.
Jake DeCicco
CRO, Super Coffee
Three brothers, Jimmy (CEO), Jake (CRO), and Jordan DeCicco (COO) founded Super Coffee in 2015 as tired collegiate student-athletes. Sick of unhealthy bottled coffees and energy drinks, the DeCicco brothers invented a sugar free, enhanced coffee in Jordan’s dorm room and challenged Big Sugar head on. Today, Super Coffee is the fastest growing food and beverage company in the country (Inc. 5000, 2020) and has been recognized by Inc Magazine as one of the best places to work. The DeCicco brothers appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2018 (Season 9, Episode 22), made the Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2019, and were EY’s Entrepreneurs of the Year in 2020 (NYC Region). Jordan dropped out of college in 2017 to accept the coveted Peter Thiel Fellowship for young entrepreneurs. Super Coffee is nationally distributed by Anheuser Busch and is available in over 50,000 stores in the US. As COO, Jordan is in charge of innovation and operations launching over 30 SKUs from concept to shelf. As CRO, Jake leads our sales efforts with our retailers, distributors, and sales team selling over $125 million worth of Super Coffee since inception. As CEO, Jimmy has raised over $65 million in venture capital over the last 5 years, attracting big name investors like Anheuser Busch, 7 Eleven, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Rodgers, Baron Davis, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more.
Shaun Neff
Founder / Investor / Advisor, Neff, Sun Bum, Orro, Pattern, Beis, Moon, Beachhouse
Noramay Cadena
Managing Partner, Supply Change Capital
Noramay Cadena is a Managing Partner at Supply Change Capital, an early stage venture firm investing at the intersection of food, culture, and technology. Noramay is also a Managing Partner at MiLA Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm in Los Angeles investing in tech you can touch. Prior to venture capital, Noramay spent over a decade at Boeing leading large teams working on new complex aviation/aerospace programs. As an engineer and business leader, she specializes in manufacturing, scaling, and supply chain, and couples that technical expertise with coaching on strategy, operations and culture. In the community, Noramay is a lead investor in Portfolia's Rising America fund investing in Latinx, Black and LGBTQ founders, an advisory board member of the Homeboy Industries Ventures and Jobs Fund, an appointed board member of the Housing Authority Commission of Los Angeles, and a founding board member of LatinxVC, an organization increasing the Latino ecosystem of funders and founders. In 2020, she was named one of 50 renowned women in robotics and one of the top 100 influential Latinas in the United States. Noramay is a Kauffman Fellow and holds a MBA, a Master’s in Engineering Systems and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering – all from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Eddie Simeón
Co-Founder & CMO, Hella Cocktail Co.
In 2021, Eddie Simeón has, in many ways, come full circle both professionally and personally. Long before breaking into the Food & Beverage space, or the competitive Media and Entertainment Technology industries in NYC, Eddie got his start behind the bar as a barback for one of the Bay Areas trendiest and most cocktail-driven fine dining establishments, À Côté. It was there at the green age of eighteen that he was first introduced to the delightfully bubbly and bracing Bitters & Soda that he is best known for today. But before he launched Hella Cocktail Co. with his best pals in Brooklyn, NY, his career would take him on a full lap around the commercial media and entertainment space. MTV, Martha Stewart, ADWEEK are among the myriad of brands and websites he helped build as a Product Manager and PMP certified operations expert. Today, he resides once again on the left coast, Los Angeles where he upholds his post as a founding partner of the craft cocktail company, Hella Cocktail Co. There, he heads up all things relating to Direct-to-Consumer (D2C), e-commerce, and underlying communication and supply chain systems. He believes that great brands define and own a clear space in which they plant their flag. Everyday, his gold is to remain curious and work to design that space at the intersection of consumer insights, company DNA, and categorical awareness, while utilizing the culture surrounding all of us.
Cliff Morgan
CEO, G-Fuel
Cliff Morgan is the Founder and CEO of Gamma Labs, maker and marketer of G FUEL energy drink. Originally a Sports Nutrition company, Gamma transitioned to a direct-to-consumer e-commerce business through the early adoption of influencer marketing. The brand integration within the eSports and online communities, combined with the exponential growth within the space, has powered G FUEL’s global expansion. G FUEL currently maintains over 800 active influencer relationships, with a combined reach of over 900 million people a month across all social media platforms. Authentic integration is the cornerstone of the brand’s success, resulting in all digital media content uniquely prepared for the influencer’s audience. All content is created in-house by team members deeply immersed within the influencer/eSports ecosystem. GFUEL has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States for six consecutive years by the Inc. 5000. The Town of Babylon has declared September 12th Gamma Labs Day, for our continued contributions to our local community. During the 14 years prior to his forming the Company, Morgan was an investment banker with several Wall Street firms specializing in the capitalization and financing of public and private companies.
TaChelle Lawson
President, FIG Strategy Consulting
As Founder and President of FIG Strategy & Consulting, Lawson counsels a diverse and elite clientele who’ve come to rely on her brand-building and preservation prowess. Services include brand strategy, business management consulting, culture transformation, leadership training, diversity & inclusion, and strategic sourcing. To date, Lawson’s client brands include: Louis Vuitton, Lexus, NASCAR, Porsche, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Nike, Sprint, Toyota, Tyson Foods, Heineken, Lamborghini, and Lancôme, to name several. She’s also worked with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Motor Speedway, the America’s Cup, the U.S. Open, and the James Beard Foundation. Lawson is also a strong believer in and champion of a diverse workforce; to wit, she is actively working to change the narrative of diversity and inclusion by challenging companies to go beyond agency-centric metrics to instead focus on creating lasting value for their clients. Lawson is DEI Certified by Cornell University, and Diverse Business certified by Dartmouth College. She is a member of UNLV’s Leadership Advisory Board, Clark County Business Development Advisory Council (BDAC) and on the Advisory Board for Bar & Restaurant Tradeshow. She is also an active mentor and member of the National Diversity Council.
Mark Rampolla
Co-Founder & Managing Partner; Founder, Zico, Powerplant Ventures
Mark is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of PowerPlant Partners, a growth equity firm that supports world-changing, plant-centric companies that deliver better nutrition in more sustainable and ethical ways. PowerPlant investments include Beyond Meat, Thrive Market, Appel Sciences, REBBL, Flying Embers, Vive Organic, Miyoko’s, and Zico. Prior to starting PowerPlant, Mark was the Founder and CEO of ZICO Beverages, one of the trailblazers of today’s $8B global coconut water category. Under Mark’s leadership, ZICO delivered nine years of explosive growth, became one of the fastest growing beverage brands in the world and was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 2013 with a recent reacquisition by PowerPlant in 2021. Mark has advised more than 100 CEOs, raised more than $250MM, served on more than 20 boards and personally invested in over 30 social-impact startups across, food, beverage, health, technology and energy. Mark was recognized as Bevnet’s 2010 Beverage Innovator of the Year and has been featured in major media, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Forbes, Fortune, Bloomberg, CNBC and Conscious Company. He is the Author of High Hanging Fruit: Build Something Great by Going Where No One Else Will. Prior to launching ZICO, Mark held a variety of management positions for International Paper. These included global marketing manager for the Aseptic Packaging Division and Managing Director for the Beverage and Food Service Packaging divisions in Latin America and the Caribbean where he oversaw five plants with 300 employees and customers in 20 countries. Mark began his career as a small-business development volunteer for the Peace Corps in Costa Rica. He is a graduate of Marquette University and has an MBA and Masters of Environmental Management from Duke University. Mark and his family live in Redondo Beach, CA.
Jessica Pratt
Chief Sales Officer, Pop&Bottle
With 20 years of CPG experience and a genuine adoration for growing and scaling brands, Jessica's expertise lies in the strategic planning and execution required to achieve rapid revenue growth and brand adoption. She has extensive experience leading sales strategy, implementation, business development, innovation, and has a sharp eye for compelling branding and packaging design. Jessica leads sales strategy at Pop & Bottle, creator of organic + dairy free RTD lattes. Since joining in 2019, she has secured national multi-channel distribution, driving triple digit YoY growth and elevating Pop & Bottle to a category leader status. She is also an industry advisor for Silverwood Partners Investment Bank and Mentor for The Founder Institute. Previously, she was founding team member and VP of Sales at Suja Juice, the #1 cold pressed juice brand in the US. Prior to that, she worked as a natural food/beverage broker for both Presence Marketing and Dynamic Presence, for the marketing team at Clif Bar, and as a In-Store Specialist + Product Educator Lead for Trader Joe's.
Madeline Haydon
Founder & CEO, Nutpods
Madeline Haydon is the Founder & CEO of nutpods, the best-selling plant-based creamer brand, and an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Madeline developed nutpods based on a personal need: a rich and creamy, dairy-free coffee creamer without artificial ingredients and 0g of sugar. nutpods has since grown to be a top 3 brand in the exploding plant-based, non-dairy creamer category by cultivating and leveraging a passionate consumer following. Initially launched as a Kickstarter project, nutpods is now the fastest growing brand of refrigerated plant-based creamers in national retailers and still the #1 selling brand on Amazon. The brand’s success was driven initially by Madeline’s unconventional route to market, starting direct to consumer, but is now being propelled by her prescience for consumers’ interest in no and low sugar products. nutpods was ranked #13 on the 2019 Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies and was also selected as the Amazon “Small Business of the Year”. As an Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” Madeline is a popular speaker at the Specialty Food Association Conferences, Natural Products Expos and Hirshberg Entrepreneurship Institute. Her approach to seeding brands and nutpods’ ongoing success has been covered in publications including Forbes, Inc., BevNet, Seattle Business, Food Navigator, and One Green Planet and multiple podcasts. Madeline holds a BS from the University of Washington and an MBA from Seattle University.
Daniel White
Chief of New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Company
Dan has extensive global experience in general management, operations, and marketing. As the leader of new revenue streams, Dan will drive new business models and opportunities beginning with category expansion into alcohol and coffee, the integration of fast-growing premium brands including Topo Chico Mineral Water and BodyArmor, and the evolving consumer access through new dispensing platforms. Dan comes from Brian Smith’s Office of the COO where he developed new marketing models and the long-term transformation model resulting in the Enterprise-Wide Initiatives. Prior to this, he was the Senior Vice President and GM of the North America Sparkling Business Unit. Dan worked as the global CMO for the McDonald’s Global Division and was SVP, GM of McDonald’s USA business. He has had deep experience on M&A including the leadership of the Global Energy business culminating into equity investment with Monster Energy as well as the merger of IBP Beef and Tyson Foods to become the world’s largest protein company. Dan has held marketing and general management positions at Tyson, Bausch & Lomb, and Ray-Ban, and has led agency side strategic planning for brands in apparel, financial services, and fast consumer goods. In his spare time, Dan is a founding partner of Venture 53, a start-up venture capital fund and a specialty accelerator solely focused on the transportation trucking and logistics business. Dan has taught at several well-known universities including Wake Forest University and University of Georgia and was successful in his own entrepreneurial venture in creating developing and operating one of the largest and most successful live outdoor amphitheaters, The Arkansas Music Pavilion/The AMP, which was ultimately bought by the Walton Family Foundation/Walmart. He has 3 great kids (Meghan Kate, and Will), 2 OK dogs (Echo and Ridge) and saintly spouse (Amy).
Matt Hughes
Vice President, Emerging Brands Incubation, VEB Coca-Cola
As VP Emerging Brands Incubation for Venturing & Emerging Brands, Matt Hughes leads emerging brand commercial strategies across channels and routes to market, and drives emerging brand sales in the Natural channel. He's been in the industry for over 30 years, and launched three entrepreneurial beverage brands prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company. He has served as COO of a mid-sized beverage company and led a regional bottling company as Division President. With a keen knowledge and awareness of business opportunity, Matt is able to identify niche markets, develop relevant strategy and implement to success. Matt's entrepreneurial background makes him a keen observer who's on the leading edge of trends.
Brian Kelley
Chairman & CEO, PearlRock Partners
Brian Kelley is the CEO of PearlRock Partners, a joint venture between 84.51°, Kroger’s data, marketing, and analytics arm, and Fremont Macanta, a private family investment firm based in New York, designed to identify, invest in, and grow the world’s next generation of leading consumer brands. Brian brings 30+ years of consumer product industry experience to PearlRock. He began his career at Proctor & Gamble before serving as the CEO of Keurig Green Mountain, President of Lincoln Mercury at Ford Motor Company, and President of the Coca-Cola Company’s North American operations.
Neil Kimberley
CSO, Essentia Water
Creative, dynamic and passionate leader in the beverage and food category, Neil is the Chief Strategy Officer at Essentia. Best known as one of the leaders that turned around Snapple after its decline under Quaker, and more recently as an acknowledged expert in the development of new beverages, speaking frequently at industry events. Neil has a background in marketing, innovation & strategy, which he's used both at major corporations (Hershey, Cadbury, Snapple) and start-up brands.
Arthur Gallego
CEO & Co-Founder, SunDaze
Arthur Gallego is the co-founder and CEO of SunDaze (a Redbud brand), a new line of RTD canned cocktails created with an exclusive fermentation technology that is defining clean-label alcohol drinks. SunDaze was launched in 2021. Arthur is also a long-time beverage industry marketing exec recognized for not only growing brands but building categories like digestive health soda and coconut water. Gallego has advised many of the most recognizable brands in the market, including Olipop, Health-Ade, LIFEAID Beverage Co., Flow Spring Water, Vita Coco, Bulletproof, SkinTe, UGLY, and snack brands Chomps and MUSH.
Ben Jones
Founder & CEO, Ohi
Thuy Nguyen
Category Manager, Good Eggs
Thuy Nguyen is a Category Manager at Good Eggs, an e-commerce grocery business based in the Bay Area. She oversees the assortment for Prepared Foods, Bakery, Drinks, and Vitamins & Supplements, among several other categories. Thuy graduated summa cum laude from New York University and has over 12 years of experience working within all facets of the food industry and supply chain from farmer's market manager, to wholesale coordinator, to small business owner. Throughout her years working within food companies like Hot Bread Kitchen, FarmBox, and Good Eggs, she found the most joy in discovering small emerging brands and helping them grow. When she isn't focused on trying the latest innovative ready-to-drink beverage, she spends time baking and thinking about ways to increase representation and diversity in the food world.
Nick Giannuzzi
Managing Partner, The Giannuzzi Group, LLP
From Harvard University to New York University School of Law to a chic business residence in the Meatpacking District of NYC, Nicholas Giannuzzi is a partner and founder of The Giannuzzi Group, LLP. Started in 2011, the “Giannuzzi Group” has since become the leading law firm for nearly 500 high-growth consumer brand companies in the natural, better for you food and beverage industry. Among the firm's many clients – both present and historic – are some of the industry’s most successful and fastest growing companies such as Glaceau (creator of VitaminWater and SmartWater), Pirate’s Booty, Pretzel Crisps, Vita Coco, Siggi’s, WTRMLN WTR, Mamma Chia, Sir Kensington’s, Hint, Califia Farms, Krave, HappyBaby, Chameleon Cold Brew, Essentia, Rhythm Superfoods, Peeled, Runa, Oatmega, Sugarfina, Juice Press and many more. In addition to day-to-day legal services, advice and guidance the Giannuzzi Group has assisted its clients in over 500 financing transaction and in nearly 50 exits to strategics and PE funds, including but not limited to sales to Coke, Pepsi, General Mills, Group Danone, Hersheys, Hain Celestial, Amplify, Bacardi, White Wave and many other multi-national companies and some of the largest PE funds. In the last year, the firm has overseen the sale of KRAVE Jerky to The Hershey Company, the partial sale of Suja Juice to The Coca-Cola Company, the acquisition of Wallaby Yogurt by WhiteWave Foods, the sale of YummyEarth to the Riverside Company and the firm is currently working on multiple sales transactions in the 100s of millions of dollars for its other food and beverage clients. The Giannuzzi Group has an un-paralleled understanding of the industry and works tirelessly to serve its clients and to create positive relationships with all of the investors, co-packers, distributors, brokers, acquirers, service providers and difference makers throughout the industry so that we can shares these relationships with our clients.
Filipp Chebotarev
Managing Partner & COO, Cambridge SPG
Filipp Chebotarev is the Managing Partner and COO at Cambridge SPG. Cambridge SPG is one of the leading investors in the better for you CPG sector. Since 2016, Cambridge has invested over $150M of equity across 30 consumers products businesses, $50M of which went into Beverage Brands such as Lifeaid Beverage Company, Owl's Brew, Vive Organics, Tiesta Tea, Hfactor Water, Bruvi, Apres, and others. Non Beverage consumer investments include Once Upon a Farm, Carbon38, Snow Teeth Whitening, Cora, Better Choice Company and Halo Pet Food, Starbird Chicken, 4th & Heart, Tosi, Ancient Nutrition, Prive Revaux, Nona Lim and more.
Michael "Goldy" Goldstein
VP, Market Development, Vita Coco
Michael Goldstein, known as “Goldy” to most, started his beverage career on the tennis courts of S. Hampton, NY, in 2001 where 1 of his players was starting a beverage co., glaceau fruitwater, smartwater, soywater and vitaminwater. By the end of the Summer, he hung up his tennis rackets in exchange for a cooler backpack to start pushing vw in the street in NYC w/ their only distributor at the time, Big Geyser. From there Goldy learned the game quickly from Darius Bikoff & Mike Repole, replicating the NYC success story on the streets of LA (Tony Haralambos), A&W Pac NW, John Lenore in SD and eventually DPSG/KDP for the national footprint in 2004. During that time, at the Fancy Food Show in 2003 Goldy met what would eventually be his future wife who is from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. As he started spending time in Brazil, and understanding beverage consumption there, luck would have it that 2 kids from NYC , Mike Kirban & Ira Liran were putting together their future global coconut water power house, Vita Coco. It only made sense for Goldy to pour his newly found passion in 2008 (Brazil and his wife, Priscila) into bringing brand Vita Coco into action on the streets of NYC as well as building the best street team possible to make that a reality. “Beating Coke & Pepsi in the coconut water category in the early days drove us to be the best we could be….Competing and building out a better for you innovation platform is what drives us today”.
Nicole Bernard Dawes
CEO, Nixie
Nicole Bernard Dawes is a pioneering business owner whose lifelong dedication to transforming the food and beverage industry by creating delicious, organic options resulted in her founding Late July Snacks, one of the country’s most successful organic snack brands, in 2003, and most recently Nixie Sparkling Water in 2019, the #4 and fastest growing sparkling water brand in natural. Nicole has been named among Food & Wine and Fortune Magazine’s ‘Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink’ and Forbes Magazine’s ‘Top Five Women Breaking Barriers in Food and Beverage.’
Jeff Klineman
Editor in Chief, BevNET
John Craven
CEO & Founder, BevNET.com
Martín Caballero
Managing Editor, BevNET
Brian Barr
Account Executive, DPI Specialty Foods
Marisa Zupan
Founder & CEO, United Sodas of America
Marisa Zupan is the founder & CEO of United Sodas of America, a modern brand redefining what soda can and should be today. For over 12 years Marisa has been working to help modernize some of the world’s most iconic brands. Prior to starting United Sodas, Marisa worked at agencies (Anomaly, 360i, Redscout) on brands such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Absolut, Jameson, Clinique, MAC, IWC, Vox Media, and Target, leading innovation in the form of new product development, branding, internal mission setting, and organizational strategy. She also has experience in fashion having worked with Ralph Lauren, fashion label Maiyet, various menswear brands. Marisa graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and concentration in Digital Media from Kenyon College in 2006.
The Leading Beverage Industry Event is Back!
For more than a decade, the CPG industry has bonded and learned together in Santa Monica during BevNET Live -- our signature event series that brings together the thought leaders and next generation of brands in beverage to help us all grow and thrive.
It’s with great excitement thatBevNET Live is returning to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel thisDecember. After a year off, we’re just going to have to make up for it with more knowledge, more collaboration, and more fun
Two Days of Beverage Industry Analysis, Advice & Partnership
Please note: All times US Pacific Time
Reconnect, In Real Life at the Loews Santa Monica Beach HotelWe’re back to in-person networking, and BevNET Live features a variety of safe experiences for attendees. The two-day event takes place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, which is an open air hotel with a variety of outdoor spaces. We will be taking advantage of the SoCal weather, views of the Santa Monica Pier and magnificent sunsets. Lunch and networking breaks will take place outside by the pool, weather permitting.
For registered attendees, discounted rooms are available first come, first served. All past room blocks have sold out. Register today to reserve your room.
These Beverage Companies are Registered for BevNET Live
