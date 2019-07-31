Rewatch All Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 Presentations

All presentations from Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 are now available to stream on our BevNET YouTube channel. Held in June in New York City, the industry conference brought together hundreds of cannabis curious food and beverage founders and executives to discuss and explore the present and future of the emerging market.

For those looking to enter the cannabis space, there are a lot of questions. Throughout the program’s presentations, speakers from Kiva Confections, 99th Floor, Lighthouse Strategies, and New Frontier Data sought to find answers and help cut through the industry noise and ambiguity. Conversations covered cannabrand building, challenges for entrepreneurial cannabis brands, the financial environment, tipping points in regulation, and the current state of the market.

View the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 agenda for the full list of presentations from the two-day conference.

