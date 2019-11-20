BevNET Live: Beverage School “101” Education on December 8

Beverage School is a special half-day “Beverages 101″ session for early-stage beverage brands and industry newcomers taking place on December 8th, the afternoon prior to the main BevNET Live Winter 2019 event. This introductory course is designed to kickstart the BevNET Live experience for new faces within the industry. It provides a look at the basics of operating and growing a beverage company and additional networking time with industry veterans. The half-day mini event is free to BevNET Live Winter 2019 attendees.

Beverage School allows beverage entrepreneurs to get up to speed and ask questions. Attendees benefit from entry-level content and 1-on-1 time with experts during round table networking. This winter’s agenda dives into brand design, fundraising, e-commerce, brokers, and distributors.

Beverage School begins at 12:00 PM on Sunday, December 8th in the Palisades Room within the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. It’s open to all brands attending BevNET Live Winter 2019, which will be held the following two days on December 9th and 10th.

Here is the BevNET Live Winter 2019 Beverage School agenda:

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM Beverage School Registration & Networking

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM Beverage Brand Design – Kelly Criswell, Chief Creative Officer, the GRO Agency

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM Fundraising Tactics and Techniques – Jeremy Halpern, Partner; Co-Chair Food and Beverage Group, Nutter

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM The Entrepreneur’s Journey – Sharelle Klaus, Founder & CEO, Dry Soda

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM Networking Break

2:30 PM – 3:00 PM Understanding Brokers and Distributors – Bob Sipper, President, Cascadia Managing Brands

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM Merchandising Intro: Getting it Done In-Store Robert Macias, VP of Field Operations, L.A. Libations Wade Duke, Chief Customer Officer, L.A. Libations



3:30 PM – 4:00 PM Your Amazon Beachhead – Christina Fuller, Business Development Manager, Omni ePartners

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Networking and Expert Tables

Beverage School is included with a ticket to BevNET Live Winter 2019, but separate registration is required. Attendees of BevNET Live can register for Beverage School through their BevNET Live attendee portal.

If you want to attend the Beverage School, you must register for BevNET Live on December 9th and 10th in Santa Monica, CA. Only 19 days remain until the event and 700+ beverage professionals are registered for the industry leading conference. Time is running out to register.

Questions about the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis, our Senior Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

