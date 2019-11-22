BevNET Live Winter 2019 After Party: Conversations Take Flight

Next month BevNET Live, the leading conference for the beverage industry, returns to Santa Monica, CA on December 9th and 10th. After a first day packed with presentations, the BevNET Live Expo, and much sampling, attendees will have a chance to continue their conversations while unwinding at the official BevNET Live Winter 2019 After Party, powered by ForceBrands. The After Party, held from 6:30 to 8:30, provides a unique setting for attendees to have casual conversations and drive forward partnerships. The backdrop will be The Museum of Flying, located at 3100 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Beverage brands, investors, and other industry executives will be there, and they’ll be enjoying a lineup of alcoholic beverages provided by Straightaway, Whitley Neill, The Pogues and ZYR Vodka. Light appetizers will be provided to accompany cocktails, beer and wine, while holding you over for your company dinner.

Supporting the networking event through sponsorship are Venus Spirits, Giannuzzi Group LLP, Foundry Brand Services Group, Reboot Power and Switch.

Networking opportunities are also scheduled throughout the event, around the Sample Bar, during the two hour BevNET Live Expo, and during regular refueling breaks.

Important: The after party is an exclusive event for registered attendees of the conference, so a conference badge and valid I.D. are required. If you would like to attend and have yet to register for BevNET Live Winter 2019, limited time remains. Over 725 beverage industry leaders, investors and innovators have already registered. Secure your ticket before it’s too late.

Questions about the conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking for additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2019 will return to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 9th and 10th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Sunday, December 8th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.