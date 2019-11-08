BevNET Live Winter 2019 Agenda Released; Only 30 Days Away

It’s time to reveal the official agenda for BevNET Live Winter 2019, which takes us back to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel for the largest event to-date. More than 550 beverage professionals are already registered for the leading industry event which is now only 30 days away.

The December 9th and 10th program is curated around the current trends and challenges beverage companies are facing. It also looks at the bigger picture, reflecting on the industry’s 2019 activity and taking a look at innovation to come. Leading the discussions and providing the takeaways are industry innovators, thought leaders and veterans who have their finger on the pulse.

Highlighted presentations include:

Chobani’s President Peter McGuinness will join La Colombe’s CEO & Co-Founder Todd Carmichael to discuss innovation, timing, scale and speed, and how the companies’ close ties allow them to learn from each other.

Katie Paul and Alex Marx of KeHE Distributors will explore the new distribution landscape and how it impacts innovative beverage brands, while also sharing ways brands can use the trends that distributors and retailers are observing to create successful growth and relationship strategies.

Brew Dr. Kombucha’s CEO & Founder Matt Thomas will tap into the changes that happen when your beverage brand grows from startup to national player and the decisions that must be made along the way.

CBD beverage founders will provide insights into the exploding CBD category, share lessons learned, and present how they stay ahead in the race for distinction.

Health-Ade Kombucha co-founder and Chief Sales Officer Vanessa Dew and SPINS VP of CPG & Enterprise Perteet Spencer apply the numbers to real market experiences to explore how beverage brands can utilize data to develop and sell new product innovations.

Day one of the agenda also includes two rounds of breakout sessions, which will feature deeper dives into specific topics operators care about. Following the additional programming, attendees will filter out to the two-hour BevNET Live Expo, which features leading industry suppliers and service providers.

Even with a packed two days of content, we’ve left plenty of time for networking during breaks and at the Official After Party powered by ForceBrands. During networking breaks attendees will also be sampling the latest innovative beverages at the Sample Bars and be featured in the Livestream Studio.

Additional opportunities for emerging brands include New Beverage Showdown 18, the leading beverage business pitch competition, and Beverage School, and educational session the day prior to the main conference on Sunday, December 8.

Beverage industry executives from 350+ companies have already registered. Join them at BevNET Live Winter 2019 on December 9th and 10th. The event is only 30 days away and time is running out to register.

Questions about the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis, our Senior Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2019 will return to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 9th and 10th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Sunday, December 8th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.