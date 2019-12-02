BevNET Live Winter 2019: Beverage Financing and the Next Decade

Emerging from the financial murk of the recession that tripped up so many beverage companies in 2008 and 2009, the period from 2010 to 2019 has brought unprecedented access to capital for emerging beverage brands. From crowdfunding and “pass the hat” seed rounds among high-net-worth investors to strategic-owned captive venture funds, as well as traditional private equity and M&A, beverage brands found themselves swept away by investor interest in the past decade.

But what will happen in the next decade? As investors start to balance their interest in beverage brands with valuation competition and a massive cohort of new brands, will the cash continue to flow to entrepreneurs? Have strategics found themselves spending too much on innovative concepts that seem like good fits but fail to scale into the larger system? How impactful will new interest in non-alcoholic beverages by beer and spirits companies ultimately turn out to be?

Those questions and many more will be addressed during a special panel that will end BevNET Live Winter 2019, taking place on December 9 and 10 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The discussion will bring together some of the most prominent figures in the beverage investment landscape: dealmaker Janica Lane, a managing director at Piper Jaffray who has been one of the most active consumer investment bankers in the past decade; investor and beverage entrepreneur Tom First, who recently launched TF Ventures after spending the past several years guiding beverage brands like Essentia Water, Brew Dr. and many others as a key institutional investor with VC fund First Beverage Ventures and PE firm Castanea Partners, and Nick Giannuzzi, a key deal attorney who, since he launched the Giannuzzi Group in 2010, has assisted entrepreneurs from numerous brands ranging from Vita Coco and Essentia to Kevita and Body Armor as they sought capital and eventual exit.

As the beverage business continues to morph behind new functional ingredients like CBD and evolving routes to market, the knowledge of investment trends is going to become a key differentiator in the growth and eventual sales potential of emerging brands. This panel will help attendees of BevNET Live walk out into the new decade with advice of the highest possible pedigree.

The full speaker lineup includes more than 20 beverage industry leaders to speak on best practices, growth opportunities, ways to accelerate and what to expect for the future. Also on the agenda is the New Beverage Showdown 18, the BevNET Live Expo, and a variety of sampling and networking and opportunities.

