BevNET Live Winter 2019 Panel: The Race for Distinction in CBD

Even if the FDA hadn’t just muddied the infused waters – again – around the use of CBD in beverages, BevNET Live’s panel on competition and differentiation within the CBD beverage space would have been of paramount importance to those interested in watching the evolution of this new functional category.

But the agency’s recent commentary that the non-inebriating cannabinoid is far from being granted GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status and words of caution for consumers about potential side effects of the compound, as well as requests for further study, have once again caused the ground to shift under the aspirations of companies that seek to capitalize on public interest in CBD’s purported benefits.

The situation adds even more significance to the CBD brand panel, then, which will be held on December 10 as part of the two-day BevNET Live Winter event in Santa Monica.

Bringing together three of the founders of the country’s most prominent CBD beverage brands — Vybes, Daytrip and Recess — the panel will address the challenges those entrepreneurs are encountering while they are building brands in a highly volatile regulatory environment. Additionally, the three panelists — Jonathan Eppers, Joey Cannata, and Benjamin Witte — will speak to their specific approaches to creating a brand within this space, which has garnered so much intense media, consumer, and investor attention.

With so much energy behind a business that is still in questionable regulatory space, the challenges for any brand are magnified — getting retailer attention, finding appropriate suppliers and co-packers, and educating consumers all come with an added degree of difficulty. Attendees at BevNET Live will get a look into the strategic mindset and evolving best practices that this kind of complicated maneuver entails, from three of the pioneers in the category.

