New Beverage Showdown 18: Beverage Startups Take the Spotlight

A new class of beverage startups will be introduced to the industry at BevNET Live Winter 2019. New Beverage Showdown 18, presented by Coca Cola’s Venturing & Emerging Brands, returns to Santa Monica, Calif. this December 9th and 10th, providing a stage for emerging brands to share their story with industry gatekeepers and peers.

The New Beverage Showdown is the leading industry business competition, supporting beverage entrepreneurs through exposure, feedback and connection. It is a fundamental piece of the two-day conference, creating live case studies for attendees and online viewers and providing a look into what’s next for the beverage industry.

On December 9, the conference begins with the semifinal round of New Beverage Showdown pitches. Each semifinalist has just two minutes to impress the industry with their products and brand story. A respected judges’ panel will provide constructive feedback and determine who will advance to the finals, while also taking the audience vote into consideration.

On December 10, two rounds of finalists present longer pitches to a new panel of expert judges and engage in live Q&A. Each participant will receive instant and valuable feedback, but only one will take home the trophy, the grand prize – a $10,000 advertising package – and the notoriety within the industry that comes from winning the prestigious event.

Both rounds will feature an outstanding panel of judges drawn from the industry’s retail, investment, consulting and entrepreneurial communities. Past panels have included executives from Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, ACG, First Beverage Group, AccelFoods, and Powerplant Ventures.

New Beverage Showdown participants achieve celebrity status at the conference, using the BevNET Live stage to spread their message. Conversations move past introductions, allowing them to have strategic discussions with fellow attendees and get down to business. This winter’s winner will join the ranks of Cann, Health-Ade Kombucha, Grady’s Cold Brew, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and Hoplark HopTea.

Step into the spotlight and pitch your brand to the industry at BevNET Live this December. Applications are being accepted from beverage entrepreneurs through November 15th. There is no cost to participate aside from conference registration.

Apply Now for New Beverage Showdown 18 >>

Learn from past competitors and perfect your pitch by rewatching New Beverage Showdown 17 presentations from BevNET Live Summer 2019 in New York City this past June. Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

BevNET Live Winter 2019 takes place on December 9th and 10th at the Loews Santa Monica beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.. For early-stage companies, a complimentary Beverage School will be offered on December 9th. The room block at the Loews is now available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register today to lock in the room you want at the lowest rate.

Questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis, our Senior Brand Specialist. Conference sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2019 will return to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 9th and 10th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Sunday, December 8th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.