BevNET and NOSH Present: The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage Summer 2019 in NYC

New milestones on the path toward the legalization of cannabis have captured the imaginations of food and beverage entrepreneurs and have BevNET, NOSH and Brewbound staff constantly answering questions about industry outlook, regulation, formulation, operation and partnership. For this very reason, we gathered the community to discuss what’s next for the emerging industry at our inaugural Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage last December in Santa Monica. Over 200 industry professionals attended to hear from trailblazers working at the collision site of cannabis, food and beverage.

One event was not enough for a market that continues to rapidly grow and evolve. Regulations have already changed, from the passing of the Farm Bill to a tidal wave of CBD and cannabis-derived ingredient uses in food and beverage. With much more to discuss and an overwhelming positive response, BevNET and NOSH proudly present The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage Summer 2019, a one-day event in New York. It will be hosted on Friday, June 14th at CNVS, following NOSH Live and BevNET Live.

Cannabis Forum examines how cannabis, a market with the potential to reach $25 billion by 2025, impacts the food and beverage industry. Seeking to shed light and share insights into a still-ambiguous market, we invite food and beverage companies who are exploring the incorporation of cannabis derivatives including hemp, THC and CBD as functional ingredients into their products. The forum provides expert insight into sourcing and quality control, regulatory and legal issues, retail strategy, investment, marketing, consumer education and packaging. Presentations from our Santa Monica event are available to replay on YouTube, and feature these respected speakers: Hesaam Moallem, CEO of Charlotte’s Web, Ari Sherman and Jourdan Samel, co-founders of Evo Hemp, Jessica Lukas, VP Consumer Insights of BDS Analytics, Michael Lewis, CEO of beverage company, Sprig, Angelica Xavier, founder of Good Bites Group and Will Kleidon, founder and CEO of Ojai Energetics.

The half-day forum, on Friday, June 14, will be hosted in New York City at CNVS, located at 635 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036. Attendees who have signed up for both NOSH Live and BevNET Live will receive complimentary registration to the Cannabis Forum. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket of $499. Professionals who can only attend the Cannabis Forum can purchase a ticket for $999 per person.

We are carefully curating the speaker roster for our Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 event and are currently accepting speaker submissions. If you are an expert in the cannabis industry, and have insights valuable to the food and beverage community, please submit a speaker application.

Industry professionals also interested in attending NOSH Live, on June 10th and 11th, and/or BevNET Live, on June 12th and 13th, can save $200 per ticket by registering now. Early registration pricing is currently in effect.

Questions about the conference can be directed to our BevNET Events team. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies looking for additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2019 returns to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 12 and 13. Beverage School, a half-day educational program for new beverage companies, will also be held on Tuesday, June 11 at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown competition, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH Live Summer 2019 returns to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 10 and 11. Boot Camp, a half-day educational program for new food companies, will also be held on Sunday, June 9 at no additional cost.

NOSH hosts NOSH Live conferences twice a year to help develop and fuel the growth of entrepreneurial Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) packaged food companies and service providers. NOSH Live is a two-day, cutting-edge industry conference that drive valuable industry connections and promote the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to growing CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all-star roster of speakers.