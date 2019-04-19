Cannabiniers CEO to Speak on Establishing Consumer Trust at Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

In the land of the cannabis entrepreneur, the size of the approach varies wildly, with play ranging from small providers to industrial operations.

Michael Hayford, the CEO of Lighthouse Strategies — the company behind Cannabiniers — will be joining the Cannabis Forum, Presented by BevNET and NOSH, to speak about an operation of audacious size.

Driven to normalize responsible consumption around the recreational and wellness benefits of cannabis-infused, adult beverages, Cannabiniers has placed itself firmly in a race for large-scale brand building against the largest beer and beverage companies in the world. Leveraging the brand’s core beliefs, Hayford is committed to building and maintaining the most valuable asset of all: consumer trust—as consumer trust is where normalization happens.

Hayford, whose Two Roots Brewing Company has become the leader of the infused beverage category in Nevada’s dispensary system, has plans to grow and scale Cannabiniers’ brand family in a way that extends far beyond the state level. Hayford will join the Cannabis Forum to speak about the ways that new cannabis companies can think about moving fast and nailing down the big ideas that they need to understand in order to compete on a national or global stage.

Kristi Knoblich Palmer, the Co-founder & COO of Kiva Confections, and several other speakers will be joining Hayward to explore consumer education, regulation, retail strategy, investment, packaging and more to help conference attendees navigate the fast-growing industry.

The one-day forum is taking place on Friday, June 14 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC, located at 635 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036. The event features expert presentations as well as time to network with forward-thinking industry players interested in the rising category.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

How to Attend

Attendees who have signed up for both NOSH Live and BevNET Live will receive complimentary registration to the Cannabis Forum. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2019 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 12th and 13th. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on Sunday, June 11th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH hosts conferences twice a year to help develop and fuel the growth of entrepreneurial Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) packaged food companies and service providers.

NOSH events are two-day, cutting-edge industry conferences that drive valuable connections and promote the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all star roster of speakers.

The next NOSH Live Summer 2019 conference takes place on June 10th and 11th at the Metropolitan West in New York, NY. A Boot Camp for new brands and entrepreneurs will take place on June 9th as part of the event.