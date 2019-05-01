Cannabis Forum: 99th Floor on Dining, Edibles, and Cultural Change

What are the outer limits of the cannabis business? Where is it succeeding, what are the consumers like, how does it move from a consumption experience to a culinary one? And from there, can it change our level of cultural understanding?

The team behind 99th Floor aims to answer those questions and will present their thoughts and ideas about how “Fine Dining” can morph into “High Dining” at the Cannabis Forum, presented by BevNET and NOSH, on June 14 at CNVS in Manhattan.

99th Floor is New York City’s best-known – and most highly acclaimed – cannabis dining event, a regular multi-course dinner enhanced with cannabis that is the brainchild of acclaimed chef Miguel Trinidad (this year he’s up for a James Beard Award for his cookbook) and event wizard Doug Cohen. 99th Floor also makes a gourmet Cannabis brand of low-dosed pastilline candies, and the events are an outgrowth of the brand experience — making cannabis cuisine about the food and atmosphere, as well as the dosage.

Trinidad and Cohen will be speaking at the Cannabis Forum on the story behind the 99th Floor, as well as the consumer insights their ongoing experience can bring to the emerging class of entrepreneurs who are growing at the intersection of cannabis and food and beverage. The pair will also discuss the state of the New York cannabis scene from the perspective of business owners who have truly seen it up close.

In addition experiential marketing, experimentation, and consumer education, the Cannabis Forum program will help conference attendees navigate all facets of the fast-growing industry. We’ll explore regulation, retail strategy, investment, and packaging, led by speakers from Kiva Confections, Cannabiniers, New Frontier Data, and more to be announced.

The one-day forum is taking place on Friday, June 14 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC, located at 635 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036. The event features expert presentations as well as time to network with forward-thinking industry players interested in the rising category.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

How to Attend

The Cannabis Forum takes place the Friday following NOSH Live and BevNET Live industry conferences. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

