Cannabis Forum: Challenges for Cannabis Entrepreneurs

The entrepreneurial journey is difficult – and entering an emerging and fast-changing market doesn’t make it easier. There is no set blueprint or clear path to victory, but a number of speed bumps and off-ramps. At Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 next month a panel of industry trailblazers will help those entrepreneurs better navigate the ambiguous space by providing their experiences and take on the challenges that face cannabis entrepreneurs.

This panel brings a cross-section of the industry together at the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage, including a duo of cannabrands, a trailblazing ingredient supplier and a respected strategic advisor and investor. Each panelist has valuable insight for food and beverage entrepreneurs currently producing THC and CBD infused products, as well as for those that are cannabis curious and testing the waters.

The panelists will provide expert insights into the cannabis industry, and how food and beverage entrepreneurs can avoid common missteps, by sharing their best practices and lessons learned.

Chris Abbott, the Co-founder of Botanica, will share the challenges and routes to success he has experienced as he has helped grow some of the most widely distributed cannabis edibles in the United States — including Mr. Moxley’s Mints, Spot Edibles and Journeyman.

Teresa Piro, the Founder & CEO of CAN CAN Cleanse, will provide her entrepreneurial experience at the collision of cannabis and healthy beverages as she launches into her new venture as CEO of Plant Magic, a new brand of hemp-derived CBD juices.

Ben Larson, the CEO of Nanogen and Co-Founder of the Gateway cannabis incubator, will share his perspective as both a supplier of a highly regulated ingredient and early-stage investor supporting entrepreneurs within a dynamic category.

Joyce Williams, the Founding Partner & COO of Big Rock Capital, supports many of the Bay Area’s leading brands, specifically those within the cannabis industry, including food and beverage brands like Kikoko and Garden Society.

It doesn’t end with the panel, of course; throughout the day, the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 agenda on June 14 in New York also features talks from key industry experts discussing growth strategies, regulation, sourcing, financial planning, and more, as well as opportunities for the community to connect and share their own best practices.Plenty of time will also be left to network, ask questions, and build partnerships in this rapidly evolving industry. The full list of registered companies has also been released.

The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage, presented by BevNET and NOSH, is taking place on Friday, June 14th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC, located at 635 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

How to Attend

The Cannabis Forum takes place the Friday following NOSH Live and BevNET Live industry conferences. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

