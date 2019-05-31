Cannabis Forum: Creating Equality & Economic Justice in Cannabis

How can the cannabis industry grow in a manner that supports equality of economic opportunity and social justice for individuals and communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs? At the Cannabis Forum next month we will explore potential answers to that vitally important question with the help of Rashaan Everett, the CEO of Good Tree Holdings LLC, and Willie Mack, Co-founder & President, Think BIG.

Everett and Mack are two cannabis entrepreneurs who have made economic equality and social justice a core tenet of their businesses. Everett is the CEO of Good Tree Holdings, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis startup that provides resources and training to social equity applicants, while Mack is a brand marketing executive, creative director and photographer focused on removing the stigma associated with cannabis at Think BIG, a consulting firm driving entrepreneur-led economic development.

The panel discussion will examine how the cannabis movements fit into broader social and criminal justice efforts, and the important role cannabis-based food and beverage entrepreneurs can play in creating a fair and healthy business ecosystem for this nascent industry. They’ll also discuss their work to support minority-led small businesses, how they are helping redefine the context around cannabis consumption, and how the industry can take collective steps towards inclusion and equality.

In addition, the full Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 agenda features industry trailblazers that will explore growth strategies, best practices, brand case studies and more. Plenty of time will be left to network, ask questions, and build partnerships in this rapidly evolving industry.

The Cannabis Forum takes place the Friday following NOSH Live and BevNET Live industry conferences, on Friday, June 14th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC.

Cannabis curious food and beverage professionals have registered for the one-day event, and the full list of registered companies has been released. Only 14 days remain to register and join them. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

