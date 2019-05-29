Cannabis Forum Kickoff Party: Join your Food and Beverage Buds at the Yotel Rooftop

The Cannabis Forum touches down in New York City for the first time this June, celebrating the pervasive integration of the food, beverage and cannabis communities.

The current Cannabis Forum speaker lineup focuses on strategies for winning in a fast-emerging but volatile and ambiguous market. From regulation and finance to plans for operating in retail, our program is designed to help the audience take the measure of the cannabis business and its possibilities. From Kiva Confections cofounder Kristi Knoblich Palmer speaking on building a premium brand to a special panel on the potential for corrective economics for those hurt by the drug war, key topics for emerging cannabis brands will be on the table during the program and at the kickoff event.

In collaboration with ForceBrands, The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage Kickoff Party will take place on June 13th at the Yotel Hotel Rooftop, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036. It occurs the night before the event from 6pm to 8pm and is an exclusive opportunity for registered attendees. Come with the munchies and enjoy an assortment of appetizers and cocktails while taking in a birds-eye view of the New York City skyline.

The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage is only 17 days away, and takes place Friday following the NOSH Live and BevNET Live industry events. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Contact us about being featured within Cannabis Forum or the Kickoff Party.

About Cannabis Forum

The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage, presented by BevNET and NOSH, is taking place on Friday, June 14th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC, located at 635 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Summer 2019 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 12th and 13th. A Beverage School for new companies will also be held on Tuesday, June 11th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH hosts conferences twice a year to help develop and fuel the growth of entrepreneurial Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) packaged food companies and service providers. NOSH Live Summer 2019 will return to the Metropolitan West in New York, NY on June 10th and 11th. A Boot Camp for new companies will also be held on Sunday, June 9th at no additional cost.

NOSH events are two-day, cutting-edge industry conferences that drive valuable connections and promote the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all star roster of speakers.