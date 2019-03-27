Kiva Founder Will Talk Cannabrand Building at Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

Kicking off the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 speaker lineup is one of the leading THC-infused food brands, Kiva Confections. Kristi Knoblich Palmer, the company’s co-founder and COO, and a pioneer of the industry, will take the stage on June 14 in New York City.

Launched in 2010, Kiva has grown to 550 cannabis dispensaries across 6 states, including its home market of California, and currently has the #1 best selling cannabis infused chocolate product, Kiva’s Blueberry Terra bites.

Using Kiva and other brands as a springboard, Knoblich Palmer will present her thoughts on the evolution of brand conventions within the cannabis space. With nearly a decade of experience in the recreational and medical space, she brings an artist’s eye to the visual attributes of a successful cannabis brand, but beyond that, she understands the larger context in which those brands must operate.

Palmer’s talk will provide a set of best practices and thoughts about what it means to establish a cannabis product as a premium consumer brand, and what guardrails are growing to guide those brands in the years to come.

Kiva will be joined on stage by a roster of industry trailblazers that will explore regulation, retail strategy, investment, consumer education, packaging and more to help conference attendees navigate the budding industry.

The one-day forum is taking place on Friday, June 14th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC, located at 635 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036. The event features expert presentations as well as time to network with forward-thinking industry players interested in the rising category.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

How to Attend

Attendees who have signed up for both NOSH Live and BevNET Live will receive complimentary registration to the Cannabis Forum. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

