Watch Live Tomorrow: Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 Presentations

Cannabis curious CPG professionals will be in New York City tomorrow for Cannabis Forum Summer 2019. If you can’t join them, and you’re also curious, tune into the free livestream on Friday, June 14th, which features all main stage presentations. Set a reminder for 9AM ET tomorrow and open up the livestream page to check out the conversations.

Tomorrow’s Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage Professionals, presented by BevNET and NOSH, is an incredible opportunity to network with the more than 200 people who are registered to attend.

The agenda features leaders and executives from Kiva Confections, 99th Floor, Cannabiniers and more. Conversations will cover cannabrand building, challenges for entrepreneurial cannabis brands, the financial environment, tipping points in regulation, and the current state of the market.

To access the main stage presentations, visit the livestream page starting at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, June 14th.

If you want to be in the room, limited seats remain at Cannabis Forum Summer 2019. Attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live will be offered an add-on ticket for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Make sure you’re there next time. The Cannabis Forum will return to Santa Monica, Calif. On December 6th. Early registration is now available.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are now available for this December.

About Cannabis Forum

The Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage, presented by BevNET and NOSH, is taking place on Friday, June 14th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at CNVS Midtown NYC, located at 635 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH hosts conferences twice a year to help develop and fuel the growth of entrepreneurial Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) packaged food companies and service providers.

NOSH events are two-day, cutting-edge industry conferences that drive valuable connections and promote the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all star roster of speakers.