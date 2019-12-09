Livestream of Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

LIVE from CNVS in New York City on June 14th from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Tune into food and beverage industry discussions centered around the emerging cannabis space. View the agenda to see what's happening.

Want to be there in person? Early registration is open for Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 presented by BevNET and NOSH in Santa Monica, California. Attendees of BevNET Live Winter 2019 or NOSH Live Winter 2019 will receive a discounted rate. Join the industry on December 6th.

