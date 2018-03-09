Beverage Industry News, Reviews, Events, & Jobs

Review: Vita Coco Coconut Water Review: Vita Coco Coconut Water

by BevNET.com Staff, 2

Vita Coco’s Pressed Coconut variety is a product announced for the 2018 Natural Products Expo West show. Unlike their other offerings, which have, aside from Coco Community, come in the form of flavored coconut water, this product relies exclusively on coconut for its flavor profile.

Review: Califia Probiotic Non-Dairy Yogurt Drinks Review: Califia Probiotic Non-Dairy Yogurt Drinks

by BevNET.com Staff,

Announced in late February, Califia’s Yogurt Drinks lineup feature the company’s proprietary “Califia Culture Blend” (in place of traditional dairy-based yogurt) and will include four varieties: Unsweetened Plain, Mango, Super Berry, and Strawberry.

Drink Maple Rebrands as Drink Simple Drink Maple Rebrands as Drink Simple

by Brad Avery,

The Vermont-based maker of maple and watermelon water products is rebranding as Drink Simple, introducing at Natural Products Expo West 2018 a new look for its product portfolio.

Review: Blume Honey Water Review: Blume Honey Water

by BevNET.com Staff,

Blume Honey Water is a line of beverages that are made with “100% bee-friendly honey” positioned as delivering “elegant energy” and “artisanal hydration.”

Taste Radio Ep. 99: How to Crush It at Expo West; Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO on The Two Traits You Need to Succeed. Taste Radio Ep. 99: How to Crush It at Expo West; Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO on The Two Traits You Need to Succeed.

by BevNET.com Staff,

Stubb’s co-founder/Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO Scott Jensen on why respect for capital, competition is critical to success; how The New Primal founder Jason Burke persevered with his paleo brand despite early missteps; why Hello Delicious is seeking the “middle seat” between healthy and indulgence; Kerry Song croons about her vegan meat brand The Abbot’s Butcher. This episode is presented by The Maple Guild.

Review: Amaz Superplants Elixir Review: Amaz Superplants Elixir

by BevNET.com Staff,

Amaz Superplants Elixir is a line of all natural beverages that is current available in three flavors: Here We Go, Take it Easy, and It’s All Good.

People Moves: Humm Kombucha Hires New Sales VP People Moves: Humm Kombucha Hires New Sales VP

by Brad Avery,

Bruce Boettner Joins Humm Kombucha; Pressed Juicery Brings on New Sales VP; Lavit Names Former Keurig Exec as VP National Account Sales; Hardy Assumes Head of Consumer & Athlete Engagement Role at Gatorade; Danny Rubenstein to Advise Vuka

Review: Qii Oral Care Drink Review: Qii Oral Care Drink

by BevNET.com Staff,

Qii is an oral care dietary supplement drink that features tea, a pH level of 7, and a proprietary ingredient called XyVita that’s made with xylitol.

Review: Green-Go Organic Cactus Water Review: Green-Go Organic Cactus Water

by BevNET.com Staff,

Green-Go Organic Cactus Water is an unsweetened zero-calorie beverage that is made with Nopal cactus puree. It’s also features lemon juice for a “hint of lemon” as its only flavor modifier.

Matthew Mitchell Leaving Coke VEB To Lead New Division in Japan Matthew Mitchell Leaving Coke VEB To Lead New Division in Japan

by Martín Caballero,

Mitchell, the VP of Investments & Ventures at Coke’s Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) unit, is leaving his current role to head a newly formed division focusing on emerging brands based in Japan, according to a memo from VEB president Scott Uzzell.