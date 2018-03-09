Beverage Industry News, Reviews, Events, & Jobs
Review: Vita Coco Coconut Water
Vita Coco’s Pressed Coconut variety is a product announced for the 2018 Natural Products Expo West show. Unlike their other offerings, which have, aside from Coco Community, come in the form of flavored coconut water, this product relies exclusively on coconut for its flavor profile.
Review: Califia Probiotic Non-Dairy Yogurt Drinks
Announced in late February, Califia’s Yogurt Drinks lineup feature the company’s proprietary “Califia Culture Blend” (in place of traditional dairy-based yogurt) and will include four varieties: Unsweetened Plain, Mango, Super Berry, and Strawberry.
Drink Maple Rebrands as Drink Simple
The Vermont-based maker of maple and watermelon water products is rebranding as Drink Simple, introducing at Natural Products Expo West 2018 a new look for its product portfolio.
Review: Blume Honey Water
Blume Honey Water is a line of beverages that are made with “100% bee-friendly honey” positioned as delivering “elegant energy” and “artisanal hydration.”
Taste Radio Ep. 99: How to Crush It at Expo West; Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO on The Two Traits You Need to Succeed.
Stubb’s co-founder/Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO Scott Jensen on why respect for capital, competition is critical to success; how The New Primal founder Jason Burke persevered with his paleo brand despite early missteps; why Hello Delicious is seeking the “middle seat” between healthy and indulgence; Kerry Song croons about her vegan meat brand The Abbot’s Butcher. This episode is presented by The Maple Guild.
Steaz Rebrands Cactus Water As Prickly Pear, Expands Natural Energy Line
Two years after its acquisition, organic green tea-based beverage brand Steaz has found the internal stability to support a revamp of its Cactus Water line and an expansion of its natural energy drink offerings.
Review: Amaz Superplants Elixir
Amaz Superplants Elixir is a line of all natural beverages that is current available in three flavors: Here We Go, Take it Easy, and It’s All Good.
CPG Investment Banks Merge as First Beverage Joins Cascadia Capital
First Beverage Group, one of the top dealmaking firms in the beverage industry, today announced that it has spun off its investment banking division and merged the unit with Seattle-based Cascadia Capital’s consumer and retail team.
People Moves: Humm Kombucha Hires New Sales VP
Bruce Boettner Joins Humm Kombucha; Pressed Juicery Brings on New Sales VP; Lavit Names Former Keurig Exec as VP National Account Sales; Hardy Assumes Head of Consumer & Athlete Engagement Role at Gatorade; Danny Rubenstein to Advise Vuka
Review: Qii Oral Care Drink
Qii is an oral care dietary supplement drink that features tea, a pH level of 7, and a proprietary ingredient called XyVita that’s made with xylitol.
Download BevNET’s Natural Products Expo West 2018 Show Planner
To help you navigate the over 330 beverage-related exhibitors at this year's event, we've produced a printable Expo West 2018 Show Planner, which lists companies both alphabetically and by booth number.
Review: Green-Go Organic Cactus Water
Green-Go Organic Cactus Water is an unsweetened zero-calorie beverage that is made with Nopal cactus puree. It’s also features lemon juice for a “hint of lemon” as its only flavor modifier.
Guest Column: Building Consumer Habits, Why Lifestyle Marketing Doesn’t Mean YOUR Lifestyle
Guest columnist James Richardson explores the problem of when entrepreneurs confuse their own lifestyles with valid proof that they have a lifestyle brand.
Matthew Mitchell Leaving Coke VEB To Lead New Division in Japan
Mitchell, the VP of Investments & Ventures at Coke’s Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) unit, is leaving his current role to head a newly formed division focusing on emerging brands based in Japan, according to a memo from VEB president Scott Uzzell.