Cannabis Forum: Both Sides of the Dispensary Counter with NUG’s CEO

Buying cannabis-infused products at a dispensary is a highly regulated and differentiated experience for consumers. But what does the experience look like on the other side? What is the sell-in situation for both retailers and suppliers of cannabis brands, particularly in the edible and drinkable markets? At the Cannabis Forum this December we’ll hear from the CEO of NUG, which is both a manufacturer of cannabis-infused products and an operator of dispensaries.

John Oram, NUG’s CEO and Founder, will speak about the retailing process within dispensaries — both from the perspective of a brand-owner who is developing and marketing products for sale in dispensaries, as well as the owner of a recreational and medical facility of his own who, with his staff, is making stocking decisions on a daily basis. With particular attention to infused products, he’ll describe both the brand evaluation process and the challenges his teams face when going to market.

The full Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 speaker lineup also features Chris Cuvelier, the Head of Beverage at Caliva, Allison Margolin, a founding partner of law firm Margolin & Lawrence, and Privateer Holdings’ Christian Grow and Michael Blue, along with representatives from Headset, Willow industries, and more, outlining case studies, regulatory issues, growth strategies, and fundraising opportunities. Plenty of time will be left to network, ask questions, and build partnerships in this rapidly evolving industry.

The Cannabis Forum takes place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel and is positioned to allow food, beverage and beer professionals attending NOSH Live, BevNET Live and Brewbound Live a deep dive into the legal cannabis business. Attendees of either NOSH Live, BevNET Live or Brewbound Live can attend the Cannabis Forum for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2019 will return to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 9th and 10th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Sunday, December 8th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH Live Winter 2019 takes place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 4th and 5th. Additional sampling and networking opportunities are available like the Boot Camp startup educational session on Dec. 3, Pitch Slam business competition, and two-hour Sampling Experience + Expo.

NOSH Live is a two-day business conference for the natural food industry. The cutting-edge industry conference drives valuable industry connections and promotes the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all-star roster of speakers.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live Winter 2019 is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.