Cannabis Forum Speakers: The Pioneers Building an Industry

Meet the pioneers: A high-profile, longtime legal representative for cannabis businesses, consumers, and defendants; the founder of the first beverage brand to be acquired by a cannabis company; and the founders of the world’s first private equity firm devoted to investments in legal cannabis.

At the Cannabis Forum, Presented by BevNET and NOSH, these trailblazers will bring entrepreneurs into the new industry they are creating and explain the best ways to understand the intersection of cannabis with food and beverage brands.

Chris Cuvelier, the Head of Beverage at Caliva, will discuss the deal that brought his juice company, Zola, into Caliva and share insights from the cannabis product and brand development world that is now his everyday experience.

Allison Margolin, a founding partner of law firm Margolin & Lawrence, will bring years of understanding of the legal environment for cannabis businesses in California to attendees structure companies strong enough to withstand the shifting regulatory winds surrounding the growing industry.

Privateer Holdings’ Christian Grow and Michael Blue will outline the investment parameters surrounding their first-of-its-kind private equity firm, which has invested in both cannabis brands and companies servicing the industry alike, including global cannabis producer Tilray, Cannabis brand Marley Natural, cannabis media firm Leafly, and infused edibles brand The Goodship.

The full Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 speaker lineup will feature even more brand builders, retailers, and other experts to outline case studies, regulatory issues, growth strategies, best practices and more. Plenty of time will be left to network, ask questions, and build partnerships in this rapidly evolving industry.

The Cannabis Forum takes place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

Positioned to allow the entrepreneurial groups attending NOSH Live or BevNET Live a deep dive into the opportunities surrounding the legal cannabis business, attendees of either NOSH Live or BevNET Live can attend the Cannabis Forum for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

