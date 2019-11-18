Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 Agenda Released

It’s time to announce the official agenda for the Cannabis Forum for Food and Beverage, presented by BevNET and NOSH, on Friday, December 6 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The cannabis market continues to evolve, and we’re going to come back together, this time at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, to discuss what’s changed in the past six months and where everything is headed. Leaders from cannabis brands, retailers, investors, lawyers and safety standard advocates will tap into the challenges and opportunities for food and beverage brands looking to manufacture cannabis-infused products.

Recently added presentations include:

Cy Scott, the CEO of Headset, will present data on the state of the market and provide future projections for the emerging cannabis industry, with a focus on how it impacts packaged food and beverage brands.

Jill Ellsworth, the founder & CEO of Willow Industries, Inc., will provide a look at the ways that the cannabis and food & beverage industries differ at the factory floor level, and outline the pitfalls that can await food entrepreneurs who are unaccustomed to the evolving manufacturing scene in the cannabis business.

Ricardo Baca, the Founder & CEO of Grasslands, will provide a look at the combination of cultural, regulatory, consumer and media climates that define the cannabis business within the public eye.

Michael Devlin, President of edibles manufacturer Db3, Inc., Will Kleidon, the founder & CEO of Ojai Energetics, and Hilary Brown, the Director of Products for SoRSE Technology, will be on board for a unique “ask me anything” format panel that brings together a supply chain expert, a scientist and a food formulator to shed light on the evolving art of incorporating cannabis-derived ingredients into the culinary and manufacturing process of tasty food and beverage products.

The full agenda features industry trailblazers from Caliva, NUG, Margolin & Lawrence, and Privateer Holdings who will provide navigation for food and beverage brands looking into growth strategies, regulatory issues, and fundraising opportunities around the cannabis business. Time has also been built in to network and ask questions, including the Official After Party Powered by HerbForce, which takes place across the street after the one-day program concludes.

The Cannabis Forum is only 18 days away on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel and is positioned to allow food, beverage and beer professionals attending NOSH Live, BevNET Live and Brewbound Live a deep dive into the legal cannabis business. Attendees of either NOSH Live, BevNET Live or Brewbound Live can attend the Cannabis Forum for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are still available.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2019 will return to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 9th and 10th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Sunday, December 8th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH Live Winter 2019 takes place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 4th and 5th. Additional sampling and networking opportunities are available like the Boot Camp startup educational session on Dec. 3, Pitch Slam business competition, and two-hour Sampling Experience + Expo.

NOSH Live is a two-day business conference for the natural food industry. The cutting-edge industry conference drives valuable industry connections and promotes the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all-star roster of speakers.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live Winter 2019 is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.