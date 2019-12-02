Cannabis Forum Winter 2019: Fundraising for Cannabis Entrepreneurs

Money has been circling, surrounding, and floating the cannabis business as it progresses from back alleys to front-page news. But as legitimate cannabis businesses — including those around the infused food and beverage products — come into being, there are a variety of twists to the fund-raising game. Companies are able to raise money quickly within the volatile public markets but also have private investors eager to get a piece of promising new cannabis companies.

The Cannabis Forum, presented by BevNET and NOSH on December 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, has added one more special discussion to help cannabis entrepreneurs understand the fundraising environment for their brands. With regulatory intricacies complicating everything from supply chain payments to banking capabilities — and rapid change the only constant — entrepreneurs need to know the surest, most secure ways of financing their dream companies.

Speaking on fundraising approaches for cannabis entrepreneurs — both for large vertical businesses and artisanal cannabis cuisine — will be Hershel Gerson, a managing director at Ello Capital, and Jacqueline Bennett, a director at Sands Lane Capital. Both investment bankers came into the cannabis business with deep backgrounds in traditional investment financing, but have developed specialties that cover cannabis and hemp. From loans and angel investments to large-scale public plays, the pair will walk attendees through the most practical, prudent ways to consider financing their businesses.

Combined with a presentation on the cannabis investor’s mindset from Privateer Holdings’ Michael Blue and Christian Groh, attendees of the Cannabis Forum will leave the one-day event with high-octane information they need to help them launch and grow their dreams through access to capital.

The Cannabis Forum takes place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel and is positioned to allow food, beverage and beer professionals attending NOSH Live, BevNET Live and Brewbound Live a deep dive into the legal cannabis business. Attendees of either NOSH Live, BevNET Live or Brewbound Live can attend the Cannabis Forum for $499. Individual Cannabis Forum tickets are available for $999 per person.

Additional information can be found on the Cannabis Forum Winter 2019 website. If your company is interested in generating additional industry exposure, sponsorship opportunities are available.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live Winter 2019 will return to the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 9th and 10th. A Beverage School for industry newcomers will also be held on Sunday, December 8th at no additional cost.

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About NOSH Live

NOSH Live Winter 2019 takes place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif. on December 4th and 5th. Additional sampling and networking opportunities are available like the Boot Camp startup educational session on Dec. 3, Pitch Slam business competition, and two-hour Sampling Experience + Expo.

NOSH Live is a two-day business conference for the natural food industry. The cutting-edge industry conference drives valuable industry connections and promotes the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the conference program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all-star roster of speakers.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live Winter 2019 is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.